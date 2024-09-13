Wakefield district decided planning applications: Children’s nursery is approved

Wakefield Council has made decisions on the following planning applications.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, August 19.

APPROVED

1 Silverwood Way, Kinsley, WF9 5LP: Demolition of existing conservatory extension, Proposed single storey extension to rear, conversion of garage to habitable space and additional windows at ground floor level

54 Bedford Close, Featherstone, WF7 5LH: A loft conversion to include flat roof dormer to the rear, hip to gable, first floor internal works, roof lights and extended SVP

5 Hall Close, Ossett, WF5 9AY: Conservatory to rear

83 Bell Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7JJ: Change of use from dental surgery to dwellinghouse including external alterations to front

McDonald’s, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Relocation of two existing internally-illuminated fascia signs, refurbishment of restaurant with alterations to elevations to include extensions incorporating replacement drive thru booths with new cladding, extended roof line, food safe store, section of replacement shopfront with new access door and glazing, construction of a enclosed new bin store and replacement patio furniture

7 Kilnsey Road, Wakefield, WF1 4RW: Part two storey part single storey rear extensions

69 Friarwood Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 1AY: Single storey garden room

8 Park Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4JT: Balcony to rear

7 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Shopfront replacement

4 Hatfield Place, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HJ: Two storey extension to side and internal alterations

1 Shires Grove, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PD: Retrospective application for the part-conversion of a domestic garage to form a hair salon

27 Woodhouse Mount, Normanton, WF6 1BN: Driveway including dropped kerb to provide off road parking (part-retrospective)

15 Orchid View, Wakefield, WF2 0FG: Proposed two storey side extension with garage conversion

Park Croft, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7EU: Proposed single storey rear and front extension, first floor additional storey with rear balcony, external material changes and associated internal alterations

Low Farm, Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Full planning application for the change of use of a residential dwelling and ancillary buildings to children's day care nursery with access from Warmfield Lane

17 Stoney Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JN: Proposed PD garden building structure and PD rear single storey extension and demolition of existing garage

4 Eton Walk, Wakefield, WF1 2FE: Loft conversion to habitable room with rear dormer and front velux windows

Monkroyd Farm, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Proposed change of use of dwelling to offices, minor external alterations to include formation of access ramp and parking area

99 Tom Wood, Ash Lane, Upton, WF9 1LH: Proposed single storey self contained annex

Graveyard Land off Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract WF8 3RX: Extension of existing graveyard

Stoelzle Flaconnage Limited, Weeland Road, Knottingley, WF11 8AQ: Alterations to existing manufacturing buildings, and erection of new warehouse building, new decorations building and staff amenity block and creation of new car park and landscaping

39 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4JW: Two storey rear and side extensions with a rear balcony and a front porch enclosure, external alterations including render finish to existing elevations, modifications to front boundary and access

2 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AE: Residential development for two detached dwellings (outline application including layout and access with all other matters reserved)

52 Stockingate, South Kirkby, WF9 3RR: Two storey extension with carport to ground floor level and new loft level with rooflights

REFUSED

32 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Loft conversion with two front dormers and one rear dormer

Horbury Wastewater Treatment Works, Dudfleet Lane, Horbury, WF4 5EX: Proposed ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of upto 310 kW) including installation of underground cabling and associated works

Castleford Wastewater Treatment Works, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2PP: Proposed ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 354kW) including installation of underground cabling, and associated works

Dewsbury Sewage (Also Known As Mitchell Laithes) Treatment Works Clough Lane Dewsbury WF12 9BB: Proposed ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 1000 kW) including installation of underground cabling, and associated works

69 Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PG: Raising of roof height 250mm and retrospective permission for dormer to rear with tile finish

137 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4EZ: Two side dormers

30 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Single storey extension to side with extraction flue to existing building (part-retrospective)

162 Glebe Street, Castleford, WF10 4AR: Change of use of outbuilding to hot food takeaway and associated external alterations, including installation of flue and new openings to side elevation

379 Aberford Road Stanley Wakefield WF3 4HE: Part single, part two storey front and side extension to existing coach house to form annex for living accommodation and the associated enlargement of the existing parking area

Land west of Crossley Street, New Sharlston, Wakefield, WF1 5TR: Change of use of land to use as residential caravan site for one gypsy family with three caravans, including no more than one static caravan/mobile home, together with laying of hardstanding and construction of ancillary amenity building (part retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

17A Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2R: The site was previously a bakery and is under the use class with aale of food and drink for consumption mostly on the premises. The proposed use of the site is provision of financial services

5 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1HU: Internally Illuminated signage scheme

Emroyd Common, Thornhill Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4RU: To provide a small area of hardstanding in order to provide off-road parking for volunteers and others who are working in the Emroyd woodland

Land off Kingfisher Close, Durkar, Wakefield: Application for the erection of stable block, means of enclosure (fencing and gated access), access track and use of the land for equestrian purposes (as amended)

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

30 Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AJ: Rear kitchen/dining extension

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

41 Thirlmere Drive, Castleford, WF10 3NB: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.6m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m