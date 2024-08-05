WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Ferrybridge power station infractructure project is approved

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, July 15.

APPROVED

1 Wauchope Street, Wakefield, WF2 8DX: Single-storey extension to the rear of the existing dwelling

268 Standbridge Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3JA: Single-storey rear extension and render and four rooflights to the rear single-storey section

79 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NS: Conversion of existing single-storey integrated garage into habitable space including provision of new french doors to side elevation

15 Cheviot Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4SS: Proposed raising of roof with rear dormer for loft level and removal of garage door to window

211 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QR: Single-storey side extension

59 Millfields, Ossett, WF5 8HE: Single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory

32 The Crescent, Normanton, WF6 2QE: Detached sunlounge building

16 Southfield Close, Horbury, WF4 5AZ: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey extension to side and rear

99 Esther Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 8BY: Single-storey extension to rear

11 Ingswell Avenue, Notton, WF4 2NG: Single-storey rear extension

Owler Farm, Wakefield Road, Ossett, WF5 9JY: Single-storey side extension with raising of roof for loft level and roof alterations to incorporate four dormers

16 Woodlands, Horbury, WF4 5HH: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of 1.5-storey extension to rear

4 Foulby Farm, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Certificate of existing lawful development seeking confirmation that the site access, parking, garage/store, and garden areas associated with the barn conversion

19 Park View Castleford WF10 3HZ: Conversion of garage to habitable space with first floor extension above. Single-storey extension to rear. Application of render and additional openings to the main property. Removal of chimneys. Alterations to existing driveway to front to include retaining wall

11 Stopford Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6RJ: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extensions

Ferrybridge 2, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: Internally and externally illuminated signage scheme

36 Savile Road, Castleford ,WF10 1PG: Proposed conversion of existing building to restaurant with extensions, window alterations and material alterations

6 Waulkmill Close, Upton, WF9 1NA: Single-storey rear extension and first floor extension above existing garage and utility room with changes to external materials

120 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PE: Demolition of existing garage. Construction of single-storey side and first floor side extensions and porch to front. Part-rendering of dwelling

Unit 1B Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: To front elevation the widening of existing doorway, creation of a new doorway and installation of bi-parting doors with side screens, installation of two full height glazed sections of shopfront together with the replacement of existing shopfront sections

8 Finkin Croft, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NL: Removal of existing shed. Construction of detached garage/sunlounge outbuilding

6A Horbury Bridge Mills, Bridge Road, Horbury Bridge, WF4 5PW: Change of use to allow for vehicle repairs and MOT testing

14 Belgrave Mount, Wakefield, WF1 3SB: Single-storey rear extension

3 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Installation of automatic entrance gates to main yard, and traffic barriers to the main car park

Stanley Methodist Church, Mount Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JQ: Change of use from a place of worship to a five-bedroom single occupancy dwelling

11 to 11C Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LJ: Use of land to rear as beer garden, construction of new metal fire escape and terrace, external works and alterations and construction of gates

15 Hillcrest Close, Castleford, WF10 3QS: Dropped kerb to front

Fir Tree Farm House, Hall Lane North Elmsall, WF9 2DZ: Demolition of agricultural and equestrian buildings, cessation of caravan storage use and construction of five dwellings

6 South Parade, Wakefield, WF1 1LR: Listed building consent for external and internal alterations in association with a change of use from offices to dwelling house

Former Coal Yard, Ferrybridge C Power Station, Kirkhaw Lane, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Hybrid planning application seeking: Full permission for site infrastructure works including alterations to existing rail infrastructure, construction of an estate road, highways improvements to Kirkhaw Lane, the Kirkhaw Lane/B6136 junction, works to the Old Great North Road/B6136/A162 north-bound slip road junction, and a new all-movement traffic light junction on the A162, with associated landscaping, drainage, infrastructure and engineering works, and the demolition of existing buildings. Outline permission for the development of general industrial and storage and distribution employment floorspace with ancillary offices, access and parking arrangements from the estate road, service yard areas, landscaping, drainage, and associated infrastructure and engineering works

93 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NF: New single storey dwelling

62 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DB: Change of use from retail storage area and single flat to two-unit small HMO and external alterations

REFUSED

Land off Greenfield Road, Normanton, WF6 2FA: Proposed detached house with detached garage plus associated external works including creation of an access off Greenfield Road

WITHDRAWN

14 Sycamore Green, Pontefract, WF8 2DU: Provision of new air source heat pump to the rear of the property. Planning permission being sought as the noise level has been calculated as 44db