Wakefield district decided planning applications: New 600sqft commercial unit approved

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, July 7.

APPROVED

Ryecroft Leisure, Mulberry Avenue, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BB: Proposed construction of an infill extension to the existing youth and sports centre site to provide additional activity space for the community and youth centre

8 Foxhunters Way, South Elmsall: WF9 2SB: Two storey side extension

719 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HF: Installation of play equipment to rear of public house.

20 Mayfield Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0SG: Single storey extension to side and relocation of existing soil vent pipe

3 Lawefield Court, Wakefield, WF2 8FG: Single storey extension to the front elevation

16 Wavell Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JW: Part single part two storey side and rear extension , single storey front extension and porch

9 Thornes Moor Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8QB: Loft conversion with associated rear dormer and roof lights to front

218 Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF1 2BA: Demolition of existing garage and proposed part two storey, part single storey rear extension to form additional living space and attached garage. Construction of retaining wall and timber boundary fence above existing brick wall

21 The Crescent, Normanton, WF6 2QE: Single storey extension to front and side.

85 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: First floor side extension

Site office, West Park Homes, Great North Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HY: Construction of an extension to the existing site office

222 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HP: Increase of roof height for additional storey, construction of single storey rear and front extension, dormers to rear, raised patio to side

32 Belle Isle Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 5JY: Rear extension and front porch

74 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2QJ: Conversion of former shop to one bedroom supportive living unit for young adults. Exterior alterations to existing building

64 Bank Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NW: Construction of illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme

Land off Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Change of use to two secure dog walking fields with new access, parking area and associated fencing and gates

379 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HE: Single storey side extension to existing coach house to form annex for living accommodation and the associated enlargement of the existing parking area

Pildacre Farm, Pildacre Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8HN: Extensions to two newly built starter industrial units

Sykes Recruitment, 1 to 3 Sykes Street, Castleford, WF10 1AT: Change of use from recruitment services to 4-bedroom small HMO, and external alterations to include new windows, new door, new soil vent pipe and extension of existing soil vent pipe

Ferrybridge M Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Construction of secondary access road to employment site, by improvement works to existing roadways including Fryston Lane and Kirkhaw Lane, and formation of new roadways, with associated drainage, infrastructure and engineering works

25 Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5HZ: Outline application for a detached dwelling to rear

Church Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield: Installation of an underground high voltage electricity cable and associated works

Land to the front of 103 to 125 Ashdene Drive Crofton Wakefield WF4 1HF: Outline application that includes matters access and layout for the proposed 600sqft new build commercial unit, relocated external access stairs and reconfigured car park

14 Avondale Street, Wakefield, WF2 8DP: Proposed change of use from ground floor hot food takeaway and ground/first floor residential apartment to eight bedroom (10 person) HMO including demolition of existing garage/store and erection of two storey extension to the side

13 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HN: Proposed one dwelling and new access

Land Off Broad Cut Road Calder Grove Wakefield WF4 3DS: Outline application for the construction of a single storey non-residential outbuilding for storage of boats, kayaks and equipment associated with boating activities on the adjacent water

REFUSED

16 Leeds Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9QA: Proposed sliding gate to front

Land adjacent to Old Boyne Hill Farm and Wood Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield: Use of land for the storage of materials in connection with a roofing business

WITHDRAWN

A636 Denby Dale Road central reservation, Wakefield WF2 8ED: Non illuminated signage scheme

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

2 Church Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2JT: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.8m and maximum eaves height 2.7m