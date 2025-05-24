Wakefield district decided planning applications: New tennis courts for sports centre

These are the latest planning decisions for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, May 12.

APPROVED

34 Smyth Street, Wakefield, WF1 1ED: Change of use to form a place of worship for The Still Waters Church (SWC)

4 Oakwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JE: Single storey extension to front and side

44 Grove Road, Pontefract, WF8 2AB: Single storey extension to side

141 Dalefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1PN: Two storey side extension

110 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Demolition of attached garage, raising of roof height for enlargement to first floor and associated dormers, porch to front and stone cladding and render to dwelling

Debbies Place, 7 to 10 Lancefield House, Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LE: Proposed extractor flue for the kitchen to the rear. Proposed internal seating area for the cafe/restaurant and ancillary takeaway

3 Rosslyn Court, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7QG: Single storey extension to rear and alterations to windows to side elevation

16 Maltkiln Drive, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LD: Rear extension to existing dwelling house and replacement outbuilding

20 Briary Close, Wakefield, WF1 5TS: Single storey extension to rear and alterations to existing dwelling house

10 Everdale Mount, South Elmsall, WF9 2BA: Two storey extension to side with front and rear dormers

Willow House, 87D Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EF: Solar panels to property in conservation area

64 Harewood Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2ES: Two storey side extension

Berrill Farm, Hundhill Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DZ: Single storey extension to west, and south side of property, roof lanterns and balcony on south and west elevations

3 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Part single storey, part first floor extension to the rear with single storey side extension and new hardstanding to form parking area

Land at Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Padel court building

Greenroyd Farm House, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AL: Refurbished and replacement windows and doors

Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RR: Construction of two padel tennis courts with associated external lighting and amendments to parking layout (part-retrospective)

Barlaine House, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7DX: Installation of a domestic sewage treatment plant

38 to 38A High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AQ: Externally illuminated fascia sign and non illuminated projecting sign

Upton Primary School, Waggon Lane, Upton, WF9 1JS: Installation of air source heat pumps and construction of a acoustic enclosure protected by a powder coated green paladin security fence

1 Newlyn Drive (land to side), Wakefield, WF2 7DX: Outline planning permission for the construction of one residential dwelling and associated works

30 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Single storey extension to side with extraction flue to existing building (part-retrospective)

Beech House, Charlestown, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DU: Single storey flat roof log store to rear (retrospective)

11 Stopford Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6RJ: Single storey extension to rear, porch to front and pitched roof over existing garage

Douglas House, Ripley Drive, Normanton, WF6 1QT: Proposed refurbishment of offices, including re-cladding, insertion of roof lights, car park extension, new dropped kerb and extension of existing dropped curb

Lyndhurst Warehouse, Dale Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HJ: Part demolition of existing warehouse for the rebuild on same footprint with associated change of use to car parking, storage and ancillary office space to the first floor and installation of solar panels to roof (part-retrospective)

REFUSED

Bullcliff Farm Cottage, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Conversion of outbuilding and construction of cedar-clad extension to replace the existing pergola to form an annex and garden room to the main dwelling house

1A Heritage Enterprise Acres, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BP: Two store units (part retrospective)

36 High Street, New Sharlston, Wakefield, WF4 1BE: Proposed dropped kerb to the front, addition of hardstanding, limestone chippings on hardcore

WITHDRAWN

69 Sheldrake Road, Castleford, WF10 5SJ: Two storey extension to rear and single storey extension to side

Land off Kelly Way, Flanshaw Business Park, Wakefield, WF2 9LP: Development of Bio-CNG vehicle fuelling facility comprising fuel pump islands, plant compound, warehouse/workshop, landscaping and associated development

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

142 South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HZ: An agricultural dry store for hay crop and associated machinery

13 Westcroft Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4QH: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.93m, maximum height of 3.85m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AF: Steel framed agricultural building (agricultural machinery and crop storage)