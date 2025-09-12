Wakefield district decided planning applications: Plans approved for flats in old magistrates’ court
APPROVED
24 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HR: Five-day notice to remove a fallen horse chestnut tree
39 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Change of use from retail to restaurant
8 Stannard Well Drive, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BN: Single storey front and side extension
5 Riverdale Drive, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LE: Proposed single storey side extension to side to create lobby, utility, wetroom and internal alterations
82 Sugar Lane, Wakefield, WF1 5FE: Part single storey, part two storey side and rear extension with car port
9 Riverdale Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LF: Single storey extension to side and rear
11 Hartley Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4AW: Single storey extension to rear following the removal of existing conservatory with alterations to existing dwelling house
62 Little Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2NX: Single storey extension to front
Land adjacent to 7 Grange Lane, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4 4BA: Certificate of lawfulness for building works and the use of land and buildings for domestic purposes ancillary to 7 Grange Lane
Woodside Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Single storey extension to side/rear, pitched roof to existing side extension, solar panels to front and fenestration alterations
6 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Proposed single storey rear extensions and raised decking area (part retrospective)
6 Lime Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AQ: Two storey extension to side/rear with juliet balcony
Hebble Wharf, 1 Navigation Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5RH: Alterations to the exterior of the building to change the combustible cladding materials to non-combustible cladding for fire safety 122 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3NJ: Proposed two-storey extension to side
Colt House, New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JH: Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings. Construction of replacement self-build dwelling with separate garage/carport and associated works, including alterations to reposition the private drive serving the neighbouring property
175 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BQ: Change of use of retail unit to retail unit on the ground floor and three bedroom HMO on the first floor, and external alterations
1 to 87 Gillsike House, Thornbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BN: External alterations to the block of flats and construction of external sprinkler tank housing building
1 to 103 St Michaels House, Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TP: External alterations to the block of flats and construction of external sprinkler tank housing building
71 Wakefield Road (land Adj), Horbury, WF4 5HG: Construction of 1.5 storey three bedroom dwelling with balcony and roof windows and detached garage for the benefit of a registered disabled person, including raising of land levels
REFUSED
6 Elder Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9AJ: Loft conversion with front and rear dormers
Land adjacent to Bondgate, Pontefract: Installation of a dropped kerb and access path for tree management (part retrospective)
WITHDRAWN
St Marys Chantry Chapel Bridge, Wakefield, WF1 5DL: Rooftop photovoltaics, associated cabling and fall restraint system
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED
8 Cathedral Walk, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1YD: Change of use of first floor from office space to two residential flats and the replacement of windows with double glazed aluminium to match existing