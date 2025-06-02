Wakefield district decided planning applications: Speedibake bakery destroyed in fire will be car park
The following were decided the week beginning Monday, May 19.
APPROVED
Land south of Whistler Drive, Castleford, WF10 5YH: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme Totem sign, canopy sign, site signs, shop signs
3 Brefitt Close, Castleford, WF10 5WF: Construction of a single storey rear extension
6 Brookfields, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NJ: Single storey rear extension
3 Headlands Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RA: Demolition of conservatory to rear, first floor extension above existing garage to side, garage conversion, external alterations including Juliet balcony to rear
1 Potter Mews, Wakefield, WF1 3FD: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, extension of existing canopy to front, external alterations to existing dwelling house and creation of hardstanding to front
94 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DW: New roof over existing garage, flat roof canopy, partial outbuilding conversion, single storey rear extension and associated alterations to openings
1 West Avenue, Upton, WF9 1DL: Single storey extension to rear
19 Teall Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PA: First floor rear extension
51A Lennox Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8LJ: Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey flat roof rear extension, single storey front extension and internal alterations (previously approved). Render to full property
Sidhu House, Redhill Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HF: Raised balcony at first floor level above existing flat roof side extension and exterior alterations
96 Station Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HL: Proposed two-storey extension to the side and single storey extension to the rear of the property. Hip to gable conversion to the existing dwelling under permitted development
Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AB: New shop front
27 Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5HZ: Demolition of existing double garage, construction of garden annexe with integral double garage
162 to 164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: External alterations, including replacement and new openings
93 Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Two storey extension to rear, single storey extension to rear and side and raising of ridge for loft conversion with dormer to rear
Harewood Grange, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HJ: Demolition of existing extension and erection of an oak framed rear extension
Highfield House, 3 Cow Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2AX: Detached garage/hobby room/office space within the boundaries of the above property, which replaces the existing single garage
8 Winter Close, Wakefield, WF3 4GA: Infilling of land to rear amenity space to create level garden
Micklegate Methodist Church, Micklegate, Pontefract, WF8 1QG: Change of use of a church to a retail carpet warehouse
New Park, Grange Farm, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BB: Single storey side extension with rear projection
13 Park Lodge Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QB: Part single part two storey extension to rear
3 Addingford Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BL: Construction of additional storey to dwelling, single storey rear extension, replacement porch to side, alterations to openings on all elevations, insertion of six rooflights, introduction of render and timber cladding to part of dwelling, extension of patio to front/side (inclusive of retaining wall) and provision of additional driveway to side/front of the dwelling
104 and 106 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2ND: Demolition of 104 and 106 George Lane and the erection of one self-build detached dwelling
121 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EW: Non illuminated signage scheme (part-retrospective)
4A Station Road, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DT: First floor extensions and two storey extension with bay windows to front including an increase in eaves height and reprofiling of the roof
9 Ingfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HB: New bay window onto the existing front elevation
215 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QR: Demolition of existing garage. Construction of two storey extension to side and first floor extension to rear
Springstone House, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9LR: Conversion of existing building to four apartments
Land to the rear of 275 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: New apartment block, containing four apartments and associated external works including access and parking
Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4TS: Stone sculpture for the grounds of Wakefield Hospice (retrospective)
Speedibake Ltd, Chald Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9RJ: Change of use of land to vehicle storage, construction of boundary fencing and associated works (part retrospective)
