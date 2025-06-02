Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following were decided the week beginning Monday, May 19.

APPROVED

Land south of Whistler Drive, Castleford, WF10 5YH: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme Totem sign, canopy sign, site signs, shop signs

3 Brefitt Close, Castleford, WF10 5WF: Construction of a single storey rear extension

6 Brookfields, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NJ: Single storey rear extension

3 Headlands Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RA: Demolition of conservatory to rear, first floor extension above existing garage to side, garage conversion, external alterations including Juliet balcony to rear

1 Potter Mews, Wakefield, WF1 3FD: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, extension of existing canopy to front, external alterations to existing dwelling house and creation of hardstanding to front

94 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DW: New roof over existing garage, flat roof canopy, partial outbuilding conversion, single storey rear extension and associated alterations to openings

1 West Avenue, Upton, WF9 1DL: Single storey extension to rear

19 Teall Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PA: First floor rear extension

51A Lennox Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8LJ: Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey flat roof rear extension, single storey front extension and internal alterations (previously approved). Render to full property

Sidhu House, Redhill Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HF: Raised balcony at first floor level above existing flat roof side extension and exterior alterations

96 Station Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HL: Proposed two-storey extension to the side and single storey extension to the rear of the property. Hip to gable conversion to the existing dwelling under permitted development

Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AB: New shop front

27 Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5HZ: Demolition of existing double garage, construction of garden annexe with integral double garage

162 to 164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: External alterations, including replacement and new openings

93 Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Two storey extension to rear, single storey extension to rear and side and raising of ridge for loft conversion with dormer to rear

Harewood Grange, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HJ: Demolition of existing extension and erection of an oak framed rear extension

Highfield House, 3 Cow Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2AX: Detached garage/hobby room/office space within the boundaries of the above property, which replaces the existing single garage

8 Winter Close, Wakefield, WF3 4GA: Infilling of land to rear amenity space to create level garden

Micklegate Methodist Church, Micklegate, Pontefract, WF8 1QG: Change of use of a church to a retail carpet warehouse

New Park, Grange Farm, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BB: Single storey side extension with rear projection

13 Park Lodge Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QB: Part single part two storey extension to rear

3 Addingford Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BL: Construction of additional storey to dwelling, single storey rear extension, replacement porch to side, alterations to openings on all elevations, insertion of six rooflights, introduction of render and timber cladding to part of dwelling, extension of patio to front/side (inclusive of retaining wall) and provision of additional driveway to side/front of the dwelling

104 and 106 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2ND: Demolition of 104 and 106 George Lane and the erection of one self-build detached dwelling

121 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EW: Non illuminated signage scheme (part-retrospective)

4A Station Road, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DT: First floor extensions and two storey extension with bay windows to front including an increase in eaves height and reprofiling of the roof

9 Ingfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HB: New bay window onto the existing front elevation

215 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QR: Demolition of existing garage. Construction of two storey extension to side and first floor extension to rear

Springstone House, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9LR: Conversion of existing building to four apartments

Land to the rear of 275 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: New apartment block, containing four apartments and associated external works including access and parking

Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4TS: Stone sculpture for the grounds of Wakefield Hospice (retrospective)

Speedibake Ltd, Chald Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9RJ: Change of use of land to vehicle storage, construction of boundary fencing and associated works (part retrospective)