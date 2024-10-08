Wakefield district planning applications: Proposal submitted for dog boarding and grooming centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, September 23.

30 Longwall Road, Pontefract, WF8 4SW: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.85m

24 Chaucer Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QE: Proposed demolition of detached rear garage and rear extension and replacement rear two storey extension and side two storey extension to match neighbours. Front garden and driveway improvements

Unit 3 Mallard Industrial, Park Charles Street, Horbury, WF4 5FH: Installation of roof mounted 66kW solar PV system comprising of 150 Canadian solar 440w modules

81 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HJ: Proposed loft and garage conversion

1 Woodlands Crescent, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Proposed single storey wrap around side and rear extension, application of render and timber cladding, demolition of existing garage

40 Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RF: Proposed new shop front and associated security roller shutters

18 Glen Court, Castleford, WF10 5TW: Detached garage to front, single storey extension to rear and conversion of existing garage to two bedrooms

14 Oxford Road, St Johns, Wakefield, WF1 3LB: Single storey rear extensions and internal alterations

Waterton J&I School, Waterton Road, Lupset, Wakefield, WF2 8LZ: Demolition works

Land to rear of 4 Wentbridge Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3EH: Replacement of existing outbuilding with residential dwelling

46 Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PW: Replacement garage on same footprint for use as hobby room

3 Teall Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PG: Single storey extension and canopy to front

2 Garden Street, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7BB: Change of use to dog daycare and boarding

19 Turton Street, Wakefield, WF1 4DR: Conversion of dwelling to two flats

Castleford Academy College Ferrybridge Road Castleford WF10 4JQ: New WC block in existing internal area, relocation alteration and height increase of existing walls and gates (part retrospective)

5 Riverdale Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LA: Single storey extension to rear and external alterations to existing dwelling house

246 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Proposed rear dormer roof extension and loft conversion

13 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Single storey rear extension and construction of garage

10 Redhill Road, Castleford, WF10 3AA: Demolition of existing detached dwelling and garage and construction of self-build four-bedroom detached dwelling including solar panels

325 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2JH: Removal of front boundary wall and formation of driveway to front of dwelling

9A Bread Street, Wakefield ,WF1 1PB: Change of use from public house to one bedroom dwelling

Zeina Foods, Zeina House, Milner Way, Ossett, WF5 9JE: Proposed extension to form reception and canteen

87 Thornleigh Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SH: Single storey rear extension and enlarged rear dormer. Relocated detached garage