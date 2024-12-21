Wakefield district submitted planning applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, December 2.

APPROVED

8 to 10 Westmorland Street Wakefield WF1 1PJ: Remove silver birch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

121 Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF1 2AH: Signage scheme comprising illuminated totem sign, illuminated fascia signs, non-illuminated blank fascia sign and non-illuminated welcome signs

Castleford Road, Normanton, WF6 2DW: Small format advertising display

The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

31 Pine Tree Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4LS: Single storey extension to side and front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zeina Foods, Zeina House, Milner Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JE: Single storey side extension to form paste room/store (retrospective)

87 Ackworth Road, Pontefract, WF8 4NQ: Proposed two-storey extension to the side and single storey extension to the rear of the property

Golf Buggies Gb, Patrick Green, LS26 8HH: Retrospective single storey extension for Unit 4

Caretaker, Sandal Endowed School, 371 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6AS: Proposed change of use from caretaker’s accommodation to offices and meeting rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23 Parklands, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JY: Single storey side extension

93 Canal Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EB: Single storey extension to rear

21 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE: Construction of external staircase to the rear

3 Clarke Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1DZ: Part two, part single storey side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

57 Speak Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TG: Single storey extension to side

56 to 60 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XH: Replace existing ATM surrounds with bespoke new surround

35 Willow Garth, South Elmsall, WF9 2JW: Single storey extension and two storey extension to side and rear

21 Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY: Partial change of use at ground floor from commercial to hot food takeaway and exterior alterations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4LR: Reduce windows on front elevations. Internal alterations and change openings to suit

15 Golden Square, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LX: Demolition of existing detached garage and single storey extension to side/rear, including pergola to rear

West Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Beancroft Street, Castleford, WF10 5RS: Installation of new fuel tank, fuel pump and interceptor including new forecourt drainage and palisade fencing. Alterations to the existing drainage

Woolley Hall Course and Conference Centre, Woolley Hall, College New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JS: Installation of an intruder alarm system and associated works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Heeley Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PN: Replacement garage, construction of boundary wall and extension to driveway and dropped kerb

Windybank Farm, 121 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HX: Remove outbuilding and patio area and replace with detached garage

REFUSED

3 Westfield Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3RS: Fell sycamore

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED

3 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Change of use to the first and second floor of 3 Westgate to three residential flats. Replace front windows with double glazed aluminium to match existing. Replace rear windows with double glazed PVCu windows