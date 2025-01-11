Wakefield district submitted planning applications
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, December 30 and Monday, January 6.
13 Park Lodge Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m
1 Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6TU: Proposed single storey detached garage, conversion of existing garage, construction of front porch, construction of fence along boundary wall, with associated internal and external alterations
19 The Uplands, Pontefract, WF8 4HZ: Single storey extension to side to form ancillary accommodation
45 to 49 Barnsley Road, (land rear of) South Elmsall, WF9 2RN: Outline application for the erection of four two-bedroom flats with associated parking including access and layout (appearance, landscaping and scale reserved)
37 Appletree Road, Featherstone, WF7 5EA: Single storey extension to side
1 Kings Garth, Pontefract, WF8 4FH: Rear single storey extension
8 Mapplewell Drive, Ossett, Wakefield ,WF5 0RP: Front porch extension, single storey rear extension
148 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Proposed extension to front
16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Internal conversion to the garage with front facing patio doors two velux to garage roof approved extension to be render as per proposed plans sky lantern to existing flat roof
52 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2JN: Extension to front
19 Longacre, Castleford, WF10 5AH: Single storey extension to rear alterations to existing dwelling house Height to eaves 2,340mm Height to abutment 3,546mm drainage to existing foul and surface water drains
Land off Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Detailed planning application for three stables, a tack room and associated works
Unit 3, Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Construction of an extension to NewCold Wakefield with relocation of existing HGV parking facilities and other ancillary development
35 Carleton Crest, Pontefract, WF8 2QP: Infill existing porch to create toilet area
2 Dickens Drive, Castleford, WF10 3PD: Two storey side extension
Former Police Box, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY: Change of use from former police office box (vacant) to use as a retail shop
