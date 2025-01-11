Wakefield district submitted planning applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, December 30 and Monday, January 6.

24 Marsden Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AW: Single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 Park Lodge Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

Stock image

1 Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6TU: Proposed single storey detached garage, conversion of existing garage, construction of front porch, construction of fence along boundary wall, with associated internal and external alterations

19 The Uplands, Pontefract, WF8 4HZ: Single storey extension to side to form ancillary accommodation

45 to 49 Barnsley Road, (land rear of) South Elmsall, WF9 2RN: Outline application for the erection of four two-bedroom flats with associated parking including access and layout (appearance, landscaping and scale reserved)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

37 Appletree Road, Featherstone, WF7 5EA: Single storey extension to side

1 Kings Garth, Pontefract, WF8 4FH: Rear single storey extension

8 Mapplewell Drive, Ossett, Wakefield ,WF5 0RP: Front porch extension, single storey rear extension

148 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Proposed extension to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Internal conversion to the garage with front facing patio doors two velux to garage roof approved extension to be render as per proposed plans sky lantern to existing flat roof

52 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2JN: Extension to front

19 Longacre, Castleford, WF10 5AH: Single storey extension to rear alterations to existing dwelling house Height to eaves 2,340mm Height to abutment 3,546mm drainage to existing foul and surface water drains

Land off Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Detailed planning application for three stables, a tack room and associated works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 3, Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Construction of an extension to NewCold Wakefield with relocation of existing HGV parking facilities and other ancillary development

35 Carleton Crest, Pontefract, WF8 2QP: Infill existing porch to create toilet area

2 Dickens Drive, Castleford, WF10 3PD: Two storey side extension

Former Police Box, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY: Change of use from former police office box (vacant) to use as a retail shop