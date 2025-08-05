Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Changes proposed for town centre buildings

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, July 21.

8 Attlee Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3EH: Proposed two storey side extension and porch to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BT: Single storey extension to side with new steps and composite cladding to front

Stock image

38 Durkar Lane, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AP: Single storey side and rear extension to the south, single storey side extension to the north, loft conversion and addition of boundary fence to northern side

Land off Sowgate Lane, Pontefract: Extension to stable block

Land south of Southmoor Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4LT: Retrospective planning permission for the installation of two jet wash bays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90 to 90B Mill Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DR: Proposed change of use of middle unit to hot food takeaway, including external alterations comprising enlarged front window and installation of rear extraction duct

1 Hall Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9AY: Loft conversion

Moto Service Station, Great North Road, Knottingley, WF11 0AF: Installation of two substations and 1no. communications cabinet and associated works to support electric vehicle charging facilities

Wilsons Solicitors, Crown Court, Wakefield, WF1 2SU: Replacement of front windows

22 Newton Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3JB: Two storey side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Garden studio

21 Highfields Havercroft Wakefield WF4 2EG: Single storey side extension

1 Harwood Close, Wakefield, WF2 6QY: Conversion of existing garage into habitable room. Space to be used as granny annexe. New side access door to provide private access

Unit 15 To 17 Langthwaite Road, Langthwaite Grange industrial estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Double storey extension to the front right side of the building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Birchen Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8HT: Single storey extension to rear. Single storey extension and projecting canopy to front. Rendering of entire dwelling. Alterations to openings. Construction of front boundary brick wall and piers with iron fencing above and iron gates (maximum 2m in height)

24 Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone, WF7 5JG: Construction of a new porch to the front and side elevations

25 Hallgarth Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3EU: Conversion of garage to habitable space with extension and raised roof

YMCA, Grove Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 4BB: Change of Use of the former YMCA/community hall to part restaurant and part hot food takeaway with exterior alterations Including external flue and metal shutter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AT: Change of use of existing commercial premises to mixed commercial and residential use with five flats to the upper floors and annex to the rear, and retention of ground floor shop unit with external alterations

17 Howcroft Gardens, Wakefield, WF2 6TW: Single storey rear extension to dwelling. Front extension and first floor extension to existing garage

63 Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EW: Proposed single storey wrap around extension to front/side

222 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RZ: Demolition of conservatory, porch and garage. Construction of three storey rendered extension to front, bay window to front, two storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear, two dormers to front, three. dormers to rear, alterations to and replacement of openings, replacement of existing roof covering, replacement boundary wall and gate to front (1.5m in height), 2m high boundary fence to side/north-western boundary