Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Leisure centre could be expanded

The following applications have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These planning applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 19.

31 Handsworth Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PJ: Single storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33 Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LG: Retrospective application to construct an artificial hedge to the top of the existing boundary wall

Stock image

82 Sugar Lane, Wakefield, WF1 5FE: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.5m, a maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

117 Mountbatten Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3EQ: Proposed demolition of extension at side and rear and proposed two storey extension to side

37 to 39 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: One aluminium fascia sign, one projecting sign to front of building and two panels to rear of building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Melton Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PR: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.3m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

4 Brunswick Close, Wakefield, WF1 4PX: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.6m, a maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

1 West View Terrace, Wakefield, WF2 0BQ: Outbuilding, rear extension and rear dormer with loft conversion

1 Chevet Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6AP: Single storey annex to an existing garage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

101 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DA: Prior approval for a change of use from a takeaway to a two bedroomed ground floor flat

Stonehouse, 4 Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DE: Change of use of a residential dwelling to an early years nursery/daycare

Ryecroft Leisure, Mulberry Avenue, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BB: Proposed construction of an infill extension to the existing youth and sports centre site to provide additional activity space for the community and youth centre

7 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, WF6 1JJ: Raising of roof height to form additional floor and side extension to existing outbuilding to form annex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longley Edge, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Proposed garage

7 Friars Nook, Pontefract, WF8 2AZ: Two storey extension to side and front

Doverston, 39 School Lane, Castleford, WF10 4DN: Change of use

3 Lawefield Court, Wakefield, WF2 8FG: Single storey extension to the front elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lodge, 475 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6BN: Single storey extension to rear and new outbuilding

15 Ryecroft Avenue, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HY: Single storey extension to side with driveway and parking area to front

1 to 3 Gills Yard, Wakefield, WF1 3BZ: Subdivision of ground floor unit into three commercial units. Change of use at first floor and loft level to three self-contained flats. External alterations.

29 Jenkin Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EZ: Vertical extension to put accommodation above existing bungalow and creation of rear extension at basement level. detached garage and driveway landscaping to front of property

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

46 Garforth Drive, Normanton, WF6 2NQ: Ground floor side and rear extension

7 Thornesgate Gardens, Wakefield, WF2 8ZB: Conversion of garage to annex with single storey extension to rear of garage and solar panels to front