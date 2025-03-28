Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Plan for child and parent play cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s the latest planning apps submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, March 17.

The Smithy, Whitley Farm Drive, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LN: Part single storey extensions to front and rear

110 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Demolition of attached garage, raising of roof height for enlargement to first floor and associated dormers, porch to front and stone cladding and render to dwelling

141 Dalefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1PN: Two storey side extension

Debbies Place, 7 to 10 Lancefield House, Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2LE: Proposed extractor flue for the kitchen to the rear. Proposed internal seating area for takeaway and cafe to remain

3 Fernside, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1ED: Room in roof with rear dormer

184 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QZ: Part conversion of existing garage to habitable space

27 Westwood Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NN: Enlargement of existing front bay window. Oriel window to first floor landing (side elevation)

6 Haveroid Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PG: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 2.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

102 Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5JF: Temporary siting of two storage units to front and rear of existing convenience store for a period of three years

3 Rosslyn Court, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7QG: Single storey extension to rear and alterations to windows to side elevation

27 Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5HZ: Demolition of existing double garage construction of garden annexe with integral double garage

56 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AN: Play cafe for parents, caregivers and children up to age four

10 Everdale Mount, South Elmsall, WF9 2BA: Two storey extension to side with front and rear dormers

21 Lumley Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5LX: Two storey side extension

64 Harewood Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2ES: Two storey side extension

Harewood Grange, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HJ: Demolition of existing extension and erection of an oak framed rear extension

Land at Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Padel court building

Wragby Grange, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Appeal against enforcement notice

Barlaine House, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7DX: Installation of a domestic sewage treatment plant to serve Barlaine House

Gate 2, Card Factory Distribution Centre, Brunel Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XG: Internally illuminated signage scheme

38A High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AQ: Externally illuminated fascia sign and a non illuminated projecting sign