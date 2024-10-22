WAKEFIELD DISTRICT SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Revamp proposed for Burberry factory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, October 7.

Unit 20, Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, Langthwaite Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Retrospective car park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

397 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JJ: Proposed source heat pump to the rear of the garage

Stock image

1 Carlton Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BZ: Conversion of existing detached garage to ancillary accommodation

1 Moor Top Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7JW: Proposed alterations to existing windows and doors and detached garden room to rear

3 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Change of use to the first and second floor of 3 Westgate to three residential flats. Replace front windows with double glazed aluminium to match existing. Replace rear windows with double glazed PVCu windows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

93 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL: Change of use at first/second floor from shop to flat and extension to rear at ground floor

Unit 8 Thornes Trading Estate, Thornes Lane, Wakefield, WF1 5QN: Change of use from vehicle rental to mixed use with ancillary trade counter

Zeina Foods, Zeina House, Milner Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JE: Retrospective application for a single storey side extension to form paste room/store

1 St Aidens Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0HB: Part conversion of existing detached garage to ancillary accommodation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SX: Proposed first-floor extension of the garage and single-storey rear extension with flat roof and roof lantern

87 Ackworth Road, Pontefract, WF8 4NQ: Proposed two storey extension to the side and single storey extension to the rear of the property

65 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3EZ: Conversion of existing annex space into two self-contained residential flats

Caretaker Sandal Endowed School, 371 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6AS: Proposed change of use from caretakers accommodation to offices and meeting rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Rock House Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0BG: Installation of heat pump to the rear

156 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5BL: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

372 Bradford Road, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0RA: Single storey extension to side and rear with associated external alterations including lowering of roof pitch and new openings

S and D Landscapes Limited, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed extension to existing storage building and hardstanding associated with an existing established landscape contracting business (resubmission)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit A Mauds Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1AQ: Change of use from bookshop to craft ale bar

Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BE: Relocation of defibrillator to south-east facing side elevation

93 Canal Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EB: Single storey extension to rear

21 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE: Construction of external staircase to the rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Lancefield House, Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LE: Change of use former fish and chip shop to restaurant

57 Speak Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TG: Single storey extension to side

Burberry Ltd, Coronation Mills, Albion Street, Castleford, WF10 1QX: Refurbishment of the existing manufacturing facility to include replacement of roof and roof lights, internal reconfiguration, installation of new staircases and internal lift, replacement of rainwater pipes; replacement of windows, new tarmac surface, bollards and security lighting to car park, replacement of heating and ventilation plant; reconfiguration of service yard, construction of security gatehouse, and hard and soft landscaping

16 West Wells Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PH: Change of use of first floor of outbuilding to independent residential unit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EF: Proposed water treatment plant for existing dwelling

15 Golden Square, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LX: Demolition of existing detached garage and single storey extension to side/rear, including pergola to rear

36 High Street, New Sharlston, Wakefield, WF4 1BE: Proposed dropped kerb to the front, addition of hardstanding, limestone chippings on hardcore

69 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Carport to the side of a single storey garage (retrospective)

45 Common Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3EE: Two dwellings

25 Kings Mead, Pontefract, WF8 4EP: Summer house