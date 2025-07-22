Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Shop could become restaurant

The following applications were submitted the week beginning Monday, July 14.

111 Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EJ: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension and second storey side extension

85A Old Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4QX: Proposed demolition of rear conservatory – replacement rear single storey extension and window changes

30 Highfield Road, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NB: Single storey rear extension

89 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.8m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

135 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Dormer to rear

Sharlston Community School, Hammer Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DH: Construction of replacement school building and associated works

8 Fairfield Gardens, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LX: Single storey extension to front, first floor extension to side and conversion of garage into habitable room

41 Garsdale Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4SA: Proposed hobby room to rear garden with covered canopy area and tiled deck

39 Junction 32 Outlet, Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Change of use from retail to restaurant

22 Denton Gardens, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7PA: Part garage conversion

2 Hardwick House, 20 Hardwick Court, Pontefract, WF8 3PB: Removal of bay window and replace with Georgian bifold doors of the same size as the opening once lower wall removed

32 Thornhill Croft, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NU: Double storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Preceded by removal of existing conservatory

10 Parklands Crescent, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BS: Single storey extension to rear

Manor Farm Bungalow, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DX: Proposed residential development containing four 1.5 storey houses with single garages, private gardens, and a new shared access road from Minsthorpe Lane. The existing bungalow is to be retained

81 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JX: Construction of single storey extension to rear single storey garage extension porch extension and infill extension to front first floor extension to front. Introduction of render changes to external materials and alterations to fenestrations across the dwelling. Alteration to access, repositioned and widened dropped kerb section formation of new access and driveway

3 Chevet Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6QR: Proposed part demolition of existing garage block and creation of self build dwelling and associated works

16 St Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2RA: Conversion of existing building four apartments (part-retrospective)

14 Attlee Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RF: Demolition of existing converted garage and erection of garden room with covered seating area