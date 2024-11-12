WAKEFIELD DISTRICT SUBMITTED PLANNING: Proposals submitted for 73 new homes

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, October 28.

Gulley Woods Barn Old Road Flockton Wakefield WF4 4AZ: Agricultural building for hay and equipment storage

116 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8UB: Provision of electric vehicle charging bays and associated works

41 Newton Drive, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HZ: Single storey side extension (garage)

69 Altofts Lodge Drive, Normanton, WF6 2LB: Proposed rear extension to existing dwelling

80 The Sycamores, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QG: Proposed single storey side extension to existing dwelling house

248 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Two storey rear extension with juliet balcony

16 Grosvenor Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4QU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.45m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

61 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RR: Two storey and single storey extensions, demolition of conservatory and rear two storey lean to

42 Southfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AS: Dormer extension

42 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Single storey front extension and garage conversion

22-30 Calder Vale Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5ER: Construction of up to 14 units to be used for general industry, light industry, research and development and storage and distribution, including associated access, turning areas and vehicle parking

Normanton Golf Club Limited, Hatfeild Hall, Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JP: Aluminium entrance sign

64 to 66 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8T: UIlluminated signage scheme to front and side

10 Marion Grove, Wakefield, WF2 0BL: Change of use of a residential house to a children home (four bedrooms)

Land off Downland Crescent, Knottingley: Outline application for construction of three houses with associated parking including access and layout (appearance, landscaping and scale reserved)

Beech House, Charlestown, Ackworth, WF7 7DU: Single storey flat roof log store to side (retrospective)

13 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QN: Two storey side extension to side

1A St Mary's Road, Normanton, WF6 2JH: New single storey annex within boundary of main house

Rock Leigh, High Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2DA: Proposed decking and railings to rear

25 Valley View Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8LZ: Replacement detached garage to rear

5 Painthorpe Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LA: Demolition of existing building and construction of two storey building accommodating hot food takeaway and two residential dwellings

Land off Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield: Full planning application for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of 73 residential dwellings including associated works and provision of on-site open space

42 to 44 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AQ: Change of use from offices with internal alterations to form two flats

Morrisons, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY: Creation of charging zone with construction of EV chargers, sub-station enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet and associated works