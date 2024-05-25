Wakefield Mayor opts for new Tory-Independent coalition to break deadlock in ‘unprecedented’ opposition vote
The group, made up of two Tories and one independent councillor, was selected during “unprecedented” scenes at the council’s annual general meeting.
Local authorities are legally obliged to appoint an official opposition, which is allocated a paid political advisor.
The official opposition is usually the group with the second highest number of council seats.
A stalemate occurred after the Conservatives and Lib Dems were left with just three seats each after the local elections earlier this month.
Two Tories, Nadeem Ahmed and Nick Farmer, and independent councillor, Nadiah Sharp, then formed the Wakefield Conservative and Independent Group.
But seat numbers were still tied after the remaining Conservative member, Samantha Harvey, refused to be part of the group.
Coun Harvey continues to sit as a Conservative but is classed as ‘ungrouped’.
The matter was then put to a full council vote at a meeting on Thursday.
But the entire Labour group, which holds 56 of 63 council seats, abstained from voting.
Jack Hemingway, the council’s deputy leader, said: “The Labour group feels very strongly that, as the controlling group, it would not be appropriate for our democracy for us to vote.
“We would like to abstain from this item and leave it for opposition members to resolve it between themselves.”
Coun Harvey also abstained.
The vote was split after the Lib Dem and Conservative and Independent Group members voted for themselves.
Mayor Darren Byford then used his casting vote in favour of the coalition group.
He said his decision was based on the Conservatives receiving more votes than the Lib Dems at the recent elections.
He added: “We find ourselves in an unprecedented situation where no opposition party commands a majority.
“We cannot leave this matter unresolved.
“Can I emphasise that I do this very reluctantly. I do so independent of party politics and in the best interests of democracy and the council’s business.
“I base my decision on the group that has received the greater share of the popular vote at the recent elections.”
It was Coun Byford’s first act as mayor.