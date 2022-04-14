Wakefield MP resigns after sex assault conviction
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan has resigned in the wake of this sex assault conviction.
By Nick Frame
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:23 pm
The 48-year-old was found guilty of groping a boy at a party in 2008 earlier this week after a two-week trial in London.
Questions have been raised about the future of the MP following the conviction, on whether he will resign or try fight on for his position, despite being expelled by the Conservatives.
But tonight the Wakefield-born politician stood down, posting a lengthy response on social media.
READ: MP found guilty of sexual assaultThe decision will trigger a by-election for his seat, which had previously been held by Labour for nearly 90 years.
He became Wakefield's MP in 2019.