Wakefield MP warns of ‘healthcare black hole’ as health bosses consider closing NHS walk-in centre

The walk-in centre on King Street, in the city centre, is currently under review and a decision over its future looks set to announced in March of next year.

More than 1,700 people have signed an online petition to save the centre.

Mr Lightwood has warned that its closure could lead to a ‘healthcare blackhole’ in the city centre.

Papers presented to members of Wakefield Council’s Adult Services, Public Health and the NHS Committee confirm that urgent care services are being reviewed.

One of the options being considered is the relocation of the King Street centre to another part of the district.

The MP said: “I made protecting our NHS services front and centre of my by-election campaign, including fighting to save the King Street walk-in centre.

“I am very concerned that despite assurances, the NHS in Wakefield are considering closing and relocating the King Street service.

“We’ve already seen the GP service at King Street close and now the walk-in service is under threat, despite providing a vital lifeline for residents, including those struggling to access GP appointments.”

In June this year, NHS bosses issued a public statement announcing that the centre would not be closing in September 2022.

It said the NHS was working to develop the service following a three-month engagement period with patients and members of the public.

Mr Lightwood said he questioned the quality of engagement which was undertaken when regular “walk-ins” were not possible due to the ongoing pandemic.

He added: “Some of our poorest communities rely on the walk-in centre.

“The closure of King Street would leave a healthcare black hole in the heart of our city.

“It is important that healthcare bosses know how much we value and depend on the walk-in service in the city centre.”

The King Street walk-in centre remains open.

A statement from NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (Wakefield District) said: “Capacity and demand is currently being reviewed across our urgent care provision.