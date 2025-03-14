Wakefield planning applications: Plan submitted for indoor football centre

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, March 3.

21 Highfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LX: Ground works and associated fibrous root pruning to install a root barrier 12m in length and 4m in depth

44 Denholme Meadow, South Elmsall, WF9 2PW: Outbuilding located to rear/side of existing dwelling to be used as activity room for existing child care establishment

10 Churchfields, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HQ: Single storey rear extension and detached garage

19 Park Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JZ: Two storey rear extension and porch to front. Demolition of existing garden room and construction of self contained annex

6 Clover Mews, South Kirkby, WF9 3FB: Proposed single storey extension to rear and side with garage conversion

Stoney Cliff Lodge Farm, Danesleigh Drive, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4TB: Single storey extension to front, first floor extension to side and detached stable

1A Sandal Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LP: Raising of roof height including creation of rooms in roof space, two storey extensions to front and rear, balcony to front, single storey extension to side and external alterations

Unit 1, 19 Flanshaw Way, Wakefield, WF2 9LP: Change of use from general industrial to indoor football with cafe/bar provision

12 Chariot Way, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3EZ: Proposed single storey extension to side and rear

87 Church Drive, South Kirkby, WF9 3QP: Proposed detached garage

Berrill Farm, Hundhill Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DZ: Single storey extension to west, and south side of property, roof lanterns and balcony on south and west elevations

8 Church Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2JZ: Front porch (retrospective)

The Counting House, Swales Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1DG: Two rectangular fascia signs to the southern end of the building (Liquorice Way) and to the front elevation (facing the side of the Malt Shovel pub), one projecting sign to Cornmarket

Greenroyd Farm House, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AL: Replacement windows and doors

85 Almshouse Lane Newmillerdam Wakefield WF2 7ST: Construction of a self-build dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, a former railway carriage and a storage container) and a stable and associated works

146 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Increase in overall roof height of 0.75m, with maximum eaves height of 6.7m and maximum ridge height of 9.4m above ground level, to create an additional storey to the existing dwelling

Bridge House, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ: Replacement of existing windows with new PVC-U windows

28 Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 8DS: Single storey extension to rear

278A Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2AD: Certificate of lawful proposed use for change of use of first floor, no external alterations.

169 to 169A Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8ED: Detached store building

3 Avalon Rise, South Elmsall, WF9 2WE: Part two storey, part single storey rear extension

104 and 106 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2ND: The demolition of 104 and 106 George Lane and the construction of one self-build detached dwelling

Silkwood Farm Pub Restaurant, Mothers Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9TR: Installation of painted timber cladding to front/south-eastern elevation of building

87 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JE: Appeal against enforcement notice

Phoenix Works, St Johns Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5NU: Two light industrial units

Land off Thornes Lane Wharf/Commercial Street, Wakefield, WF1 5RF: Application for construction of an industrial unit

36 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PU: Single storey side extension to provide additional living accommodation