WAKEFIELD PLANNING: Proposals submitted for new bridge over railway and flat conversion at pub

The following applications were validated the week March 4.

City Fields Phase 3B, Wakefield: Re-discharge of condition (external materials)

Plot 4 land north of Newmarket Lane, Wakefield, WF3 4BU: Non-illuminated signage scheme

2 Gawthorpe Lane, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SR: Side extension to dwelling

31 Valley Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0JB: Installation of basement emergency egress window and window well to the east elevation

34B Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2SA: Change of use from bridal wear shop to flat

10 Church Grove, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2FZ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.0m, a maximum height of 4.0m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

1 Cutsyke Road, Featherstone, WF7 6BD: Proposed conversion and extension of existing outbuilding to dwelling

2A-2D Vale Crescent, Knottingley, WF11 8JP: Discharge of conditions (crime reduction measures and bin storage/screening)

30 Wesley Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HX: New lightwell to basement

16 Borrowdale Drive, Castleford, WF10 2NU: Change of use from physiotherapy room and nail bar to dwelling, including external alterations

Wheldon Road Bridge, Castleford: New bridge over railway

10 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, WF4 6BW: Two-storey extension to rear

9 Johns Avenue, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3LX: Two-storey extension to side and part rear single-storey rear extension

Snowfield Avenue, Wakefield WF1 2GS: Discharge of condition (CMS)

14 Snydale Court, Normanton, WF6 1SZ: Garage conversion with two-storey extension to side and rear, disability and foster carer adaptations, and extensions, proposed increase in roof height and roof alterations

14 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: Creating a new window opening in the side (east) elevation

196 Wakefield Road, Horbury, WF4 5HW: Single-storey rear extension

33 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield WF1 2AZ: Proposed single-storey extensions to sides and rear, external alterations andrender to the front elevation and new boundary wall, hardstanding and access gate to front

23 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Proposed demolition of existing conservatory and proposed single-storey extension to side and rear

Waggon and Horses public house, 42 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HS: Conversion of first floor managers flat into two flats and renewal of external staircase

26 Vale Walk, Knottingley, WF11 8JW: Demolition of detached garages, porch, bay and outbuildings, replacement two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension

Park Grange Farm, Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QT: Change of use of existing barns, to form six self-contained holiday lets. Works consisting of internal partitioning and groundworks

Waterside Park Business Hub, City Fields, Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (design code framework)

18 School Street, Castleford, WF10 2FD: Single-storey Rear extension

3 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NE: Demolition of existing detached garage/garden store for the construction of detached ancillary annex

Moto Hospitality Southbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Installation of 199 roof mounted solar panels and associated equipment at Moto Service Station, between junction 38 and 39

46 Moxon Street, Wakefield, WF1 3HB: Single-storey extension to side, basement conversion, raised timber decking to rear and new boundary fencing

41 Barnes Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BJ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.35m, a maximum height of 3.95m and a maximum eaves height of 2.73m

Land adjacent to 7 Ridings Court, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JJ: Detailed application for one dwelling and associated works

39 High Keep Fold Hall Green Wakefield WF4 3QL: Proposed single-storey side extension with dormer to the rear, part demolition of garage new tarmacked area to the front

Kirk Balk Farm, Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DB: Application for permission in principle for demolition of agricultural building and construction of one single dwelling

Barns at Highfield Farm, Batley Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0LQ: Demolition of two agricultural barns and stable block and the construction of two detached dwellinghouses including hard and soft landscaping

12 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED: Replacement of existing single glazing and wooden window frames with double glazing and aluminium frames to the principal elevation

3 Langdale Mews, Normanton, WF6 2SD: Conservatory to rear (retrospective)

Land rear of Park Balk Farm, Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DQ: Proposed development of 218 dwellings with associated car parking, public open space, landscaping and infrastructure with access from Womersley Road

45 Grime Lane Sharlston Common Wakefield WF4 1EJ: Construction of shed, fencing, and glasshouse, landscaping works to create raised beds, patio area and other associated landscaping works, use of part of the land for keeping of a horse including construction of a field shelter on separated and the creation of vehicle parking to front

56 Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Change of use from hot food takeaway to residential ground floor flat with single storey extension to rear and external alterations

637 Barnsley Road Wakefield WF2 6QE: Variation of condition (approved plans)