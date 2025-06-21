Pupils at a Wakefield school were given a “fascinating insight” into the workings of the House of Commons during a recent tour of Parliament, where they were greeted by their local MP, Simon Lightwood.

Mr Lightwood spoke to pupils from the Aurora Ivy Lane School in Wakefield – a specialist school for pupils with complex needs – about his experiences as an MP and the role of the House of Commons.

The pupils first met Mr Lightwood when he visited the school in February, following its participation in the MP’s annual Christmas card design competition.

On meeting the pupils again in London, Mr Lightwood said: “It was great to meet some of the students and staff from Ivy Lane School in parliament on Tuesday and speak to them about my experiences as an MP and what it’s all like.

Pupils from Aurora Ivy Lane School in Wakefield met their local MP, Simon Lightwood, for a second time during a recent visit to Parliament.

“It is so important to give our school students the opportunity to visit Parliament and learn about [the] democratic system.

“It is really exciting to see schools like Ivy Lane providing these opportunities. I hope that all the students found it really interesting and exciting.”

Head teacher Michael Walsh said: “Many of our pupils take a keen interest in politics and it’s great that they’ve been given the chance to see the Houses of Parliament and learn how democracy works first hand.

“We’re very grateful to Simon for taking time out from his busy schedule to explain what happens in the House of Commons where he sits. It was a fascinating insight.”

Leon, one of the pupils on the tour, said: “I really enjoyed going to London and parliament to learn how the government works; see inside the famous buildings and meet Simon our MP.

“Before and after Parliament, I loved going around London for the first time seeing all the famous places you’d usually only see on TV.”

Mr Lightwood is the parliamentary under-secretary for the Department of Transport, and has been an MP continuously since 2022.

The Aurora Ivy Lane School provides specialist education for young people aged 11 to 19, and is located on Ivy Lane in Wakefield.