People on a Wakefield estate say that roadworks that have dug up both sides of the street dug up are putting lives at risk.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of the Peacock Estate said they found an entire side of the road upturned for electrical work without warning.

Currently the pavements of both sides of Sycamore Avenue are open and holes have been dug in individual gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People on the street said it was causing chaos for parking and access, putting children playing at risk, and meant people had to walk on the road to get around.

Peacock residents are angry with how roadworks have been handled. Second from left, Jo Rose, second from right Janet Taylor

Peacock resident Janet Taylor said: "Small children and babies live in these houses. And what if we needed to get an ambulance down there?

"The barriers that have been put up fall down at the drop of a hat.”

She has been told work was being done to facilitate infrastructure for solar energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We understand why they’re doing it and fair enough, but I don’t know why they have to do it like this.

Both sides of Sycamore Avenue have been dug up.

"We were told we got letters but I would have known if we had.

"We just feel frustrated and disrespected. It’s unnecessary disruption. We understand progress needs to be made but it’s the lack of information and the lack of forewarning that’s the problem.”

Jo Rose, another resident, said: "It’s been awful. I watch the kids play, balls keep falling in the trenches and the kids want to get them, so I rush in to get them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who rent their houses woke up and thought ‘who’s this digging in my garden’?

"It’s a lack of respect. We’re disappointed and it’s upsetting for the kids.”

Resident John Hampton said: “People driving haven’t been able to get in and out of their houses for three hours at a time.

“Safe pedestrian walkways haven’t been put in and people have to walk out into the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why not do the left hand side of the street and then the right? Why open it up all at once and leave it?

"It’s dangerous for the kids walking to and from school. Solar panels and green energy are great but do one street at a time."

Wakefield Council, which works alongside Northern Powergrid to monitor roadworks, said it had not come across any issues.

Joe Jenkinson, service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways at the council, said: "Local residents will have received a letter before the work began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are inspecting the site regularly to make sure it is set up correctly and have not come across any issues.

“We will continue to monitor the site and we've requested Northern Powergrid that the work be completed as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We are working in partnership with the local housing provider on the Peacock Estate, Wakefield, to support the installation of low carbon technologies.

“We thank customers and local residents for their patience while this work takes place, and our teams are working with the housing provider and local residents to address any concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customer and on-site safety is very important to us and we advise all residents to keep well away from the site works and keep children away from electricity cables.

"If anyone needs our assistance, please call us on free-phone 105. Lines are open 24/7.”