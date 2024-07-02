WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: 20m tower proposal for service station
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following were validated by the council the week beginning Monday, June 17.
Olcote Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HG: Proposed single-storey rear extension, additional window to side and installation of soil vent pipe
76 Farne Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9EE: Two-storey side and rear extensions
53 Highfield Road, Horbury, WF4 5NA: First floor extension to rear and two-storey attached garage to front with associated external boundary treatments and internal reconfiguration
19 Dalefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1HD: Two-storey side extension
10 Carleton Glen, Pontefract, WF8 2RT: Single-storey extension to rear and widening of existing drive and vehicular access
5 Sandhill Rise, Pontefract, WF8 1RA: Single-storey extension to rear
14 Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NF: Single-storey rear extensions fenestrations alterations to side elevation, replacement detached garage, demolition of detached sunroom, new timber gazebo to rear garden, new fencing to side boundary
2 Denby Crest, Darrington, Pontefract ,WF8 3SB: Part conversion of existing garage
15 Elsicker Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TW: Certificate of existing lawful development seeking confirmation that land to the south and east of residential property 15 Elsicker Lane constitutes lawful use as a residential garden exceeding enforcement action criterion
32 Went View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3ET: Single-storey extension to rear
Half Moon Lodge, Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5SZ: Sycamore - remove tree and stump
5 Tudor Lawns, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0UU: Five-day Notice - removal of dead rowan tree
3 Woollen Well Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GE: Fell oak
42 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DG: Part single-storey and part two-storey side to rear extension
Finlay Beverages, Unit 2, Elmsall Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2XS: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof
22 St Catherine Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BW: Dormer to front to existing loft bedroom
61 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield: WF4 3PB: 1.2m high, arched top fencing to front
Snowhill Service Station, Snowfield Avenue Wakefield Wakefield WF1 2GS: The installation of one 20m tower to host six antennas, two transmission dishes alongside ancillary works both to the tower and base
39 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PB: 59.67 metres of Colourfence, with trellis at a finished height of 2.44 metres (8ft). Construction of 7.3 metres of Colourfence with trellis at a finished height of 1m
Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, WF4 5AB: Part change of use of the building from storage space to two one-bedroom apartments
The Coach House, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JP: Single-storey flat roof rear extension with roof lanterns and rendered finish
14 Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, WF10 2QW: Certificate of proposed lawful development for the change of use of a dwellinghouse to a care home for up to three children between the ages of 10-18, cared for by up to two non-resident carers
52 Peel Street, Horbury, WF4 5AN: Raising of pitched roof, installation of three rooflights in the north-facing roof slope and three rooflights in the south-facing roof slope and part-cladding of external walls at 54a. Addition of windows and cladding to garage at 54a
Castlegate Stables, Castlegate Stanley: Change of use of vacant land to open storage for open storage of vehicles
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.