WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: 20m tower proposal for service station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated by the council the week beginning Monday, June 17.

Olcote Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HG: Proposed single-storey rear extension, additional window to side and installation of soil vent pipe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

76 Farne Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9EE: Two-storey side and rear extensions

Stock image

53 Highfield Road, Horbury, WF4 5NA: First floor extension to rear and two-storey attached garage to front with associated external boundary treatments and internal reconfiguration

19 Dalefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1HD: Two-storey side extension

10 Carleton Glen, Pontefract, WF8 2RT: Single-storey extension to rear and widening of existing drive and vehicular access

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Sandhill Rise, Pontefract, WF8 1RA: Single-storey extension to rear

14 Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NF: Single-storey rear extensions fenestrations alterations to side elevation, replacement detached garage, demolition of detached sunroom, new timber gazebo to rear garden, new fencing to side boundary

2 Denby Crest, Darrington, Pontefract ,WF8 3SB: Part conversion of existing garage

15 Elsicker Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TW: Certificate of existing lawful development seeking confirmation that land to the south and east of residential property 15 Elsicker Lane constitutes lawful use as a residential garden exceeding enforcement action criterion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Went View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3ET: Single-storey extension to rear

Half Moon Lodge, Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5SZ: Sycamore - remove tree and stump

5 Tudor Lawns, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0UU: Five-day Notice - removal of dead rowan tree

3 Woollen Well Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GE: Fell oak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

42 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DG: Part single-storey and part two-storey side to rear extension

Finlay Beverages, Unit 2, Elmsall Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2XS: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof

22 St Catherine Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BW: Dormer to front to existing loft bedroom

61 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield: WF4 3PB: 1.2m high, arched top fencing to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowhill Service Station, Snowfield Avenue Wakefield Wakefield WF1 2GS: The installation of one 20m tower to host six antennas, two transmission dishes alongside ancillary works both to the tower and base

39 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PB: 59.67 metres of Colourfence, with trellis at a finished height of 2.44 metres (8ft). Construction of 7.3 metres of Colourfence with trellis at a finished height of 1m

Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, WF4 5AB: Part change of use of the building from storage space to two one-bedroom apartments

The Coach House, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JP: Single-storey flat roof rear extension with roof lanterns and rendered finish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, WF10 2QW: Certificate of proposed lawful development for the change of use of a dwellinghouse to a care home for up to three children between the ages of 10-18, cared for by up to two non-resident carers

52 Peel Street, Horbury, WF4 5AN: Raising of pitched roof, installation of three rooflights in the north-facing roof slope and three rooflights in the south-facing roof slope and part-cladding of external walls at 54a. Addition of windows and cladding to garage at 54a