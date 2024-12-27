WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Artwork could be installed at former court house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, December 9.

5 Southdale Gardens, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BB: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension

28 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE: Single storey extension to rear with terrace above

2 Patch Wood Gardens, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6TT: Single storey rear extension and porch to front

Mecca Bingo Ltd, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Colinsway, Wakefield, WF2 9SH: Demolition of existing smoking shelter for the construction of new, larger smoking shelter

1 to 12 Warren House, Pontefract, WF8 1QE: Apartment block comprising three storeys (23 apartments) with associated access, landscaping and drainage

The Old Court House, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Installation of art work to front elevation of former court house building

4A Station Road, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DT: Single storey front extension, along with side and rear extensions

Warren House, Silkstone House, Francis Lane House and Violet Pritchard House on land between Southgate and Horsefair, Pontefract: Demolition of four blocks of midrise flats

Tesco, Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY: Construction of retail pod in conjunction with Tesco and proposal to install three fascia and four graphic signs

30 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HR: First floor extensions plus associated internal and external alterations

83 Gypsy Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PA: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

42 High Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2LG: Existing rear extension to be demolished and new single storey and two storey extension to be constructed

Old Methodist Chapel, Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JR: Change of use from joiners workshop to new dwelling with joiners workshop and garage

67 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to front and three car parking spaces

93 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2JH: Proposed single storey infill extension to rear, additional window in side elevation and changes to soil pipes

32 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Single storey rear extension and porch to side

47 Barnsdale Way, Upton, WF9 1LS: Proposed additional storey to form additional accommodation to original dwelling

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Single storey side extension

Unit 25B Lidgate Crescent, Langthwaite Grange Business Park, South Kirkby, WF9 3NR: Retrospective application for two storey extension to front and side, cladding, glazing, and roller shutter door

Bullcliff Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Partial conversion of existing listed barn (change of use) to extend living accommodation of existing dwelling, including new and replacement fenestration and the installation of roof lights

2 Churchfield Croft, Normanton, WF6 2QD: Dormer to rear and alterations to existing dwelling house

35 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BG: Side extension and internal alterations

Pony Paddocks, Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract, WF7 6BY: Replacement stable

72 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QP: Detached garage to side

Land off Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7BL: Construction of new motor vehicle dealership on vacant site

Broadhaven, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2FS: Detailed application for one building for the storage of equipment to maintain paddock

20 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: New 2m high southern boundary wall/fence (retrospective)

Butchers Arms, 79 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LH: Proposed additional storey over rear extension

Vacant plot, Kings Paddock, off Kingsway Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8EN: Submission to renew approved application. Detached house on residential plot