WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Artwork could be installed at former court house
The following were validated the week beginning Monday, December 9.
5 Southdale Gardens, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BB: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension
28 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE: Single storey extension to rear with terrace above
2 Patch Wood Gardens, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6TT: Single storey rear extension and porch to front
Mecca Bingo Ltd, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Colinsway, Wakefield, WF2 9SH: Demolition of existing smoking shelter for the construction of new, larger smoking shelter
1 to 12 Warren House, Pontefract, WF8 1QE: Apartment block comprising three storeys (23 apartments) with associated access, landscaping and drainage
The Old Court House, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Installation of art work to front elevation of former court house building
4A Station Road, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DT: Single storey front extension, along with side and rear extensions
Warren House, Silkstone House, Francis Lane House and Violet Pritchard House on land between Southgate and Horsefair, Pontefract: Demolition of four blocks of midrise flats
Tesco, Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY: Construction of retail pod in conjunction with Tesco and proposal to install three fascia and four graphic signs
30 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HR: First floor extensions plus associated internal and external alterations
83 Gypsy Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PA: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m
42 High Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2LG: Existing rear extension to be demolished and new single storey and two storey extension to be constructed
Old Methodist Chapel, Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JR: Change of use from joiners workshop to new dwelling with joiners workshop and garage
67 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to front and three car parking spaces
93 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2JH: Proposed single storey infill extension to rear, additional window in side elevation and changes to soil pipes
32 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Single storey rear extension and porch to side
47 Barnsdale Way, Upton, WF9 1LS: Proposed additional storey to form additional accommodation to original dwelling
Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Single storey side extension
Unit 25B Lidgate Crescent, Langthwaite Grange Business Park, South Kirkby, WF9 3NR: Retrospective application for two storey extension to front and side, cladding, glazing, and roller shutter door
Bullcliff Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Partial conversion of existing listed barn (change of use) to extend living accommodation of existing dwelling, including new and replacement fenestration and the installation of roof lights
2 Churchfield Croft, Normanton, WF6 2QD: Dormer to rear and alterations to existing dwelling house
35 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BG: Side extension and internal alterations
Pony Paddocks, Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract, WF7 6BY: Replacement stable
72 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QP: Detached garage to side
Land off Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7BL: Construction of new motor vehicle dealership on vacant site
Broadhaven, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2FS: Detailed application for one building for the storage of equipment to maintain paddock
20 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: New 2m high southern boundary wall/fence (retrospective)
Butchers Arms, 79 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LH: Proposed additional storey over rear extension
Vacant plot, Kings Paddock, off Kingsway Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8EN: Submission to renew approved application. Detached house on residential plot
