WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Bar could have new floor and shopfront could be replaced

Here are the latest applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were submitted the week beginning Monday, June 24.

7 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Shopfront replacement

93 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NE: Enforcement appeal

6 Spring Farm, Notton, WF4 2PT: Construction of porch

Old Market Building, 40 Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AE: LED back-lit matte powder coated metal 3D sign with coloured perspex front – concealed fixings to suit fixing grounds, powder coated (matte finish) signage panel with fret cut lettering and solid black background

33 Thornhill Croft, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NU: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

1 Barstow Fall, Pontefract, WF8 1SY: Single-storey rear extension

286 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AN: Proposed/part built two-sided garden canopy structure

55 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1BW: Conversion of first floor to form licensed bar

32 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Loft conversion with dormers to front and rear

Minsthorpe Community College, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2UJ: Electrical substation

3 Meadow Bank, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2JF: Driveway and dropped crossing to front

1 Shires Grove, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PD: Retrospective application for the part-conversion of a domestic garage to form a hair salon

Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3QZ: Development of 15 electric vehicle charging points along with supporting equipment cabinets, substation infrastructure and soft landscaping

4 Calverley Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2JS: Single-storey extensions to side and rear, loft conversion including hip to gable enlargement and dormer to front, ramped entrance for disabled access to the rear and level access to front and external alterations

100 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 9PL: Change of use from tanning salon to mixed use tanning salon and hot food takeaway, installation of flue and external alterations (retrospective)