WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: New classroom building for school

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, June 10.

Drury House, 1 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PY: Fell sycamore

2 High Meadows, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TN: Construction of boundary wall/fence (retrospective)

Retail Consolidation Services, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5QL: Revoke hazardous substances consent

14 Colliers Place, South Elmsall, WF9 2FU: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5.17m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

47 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QR: Single-storey extension to rear with lantern lights,dormer to rear, single storey front extension with bay window

4 Hatfield Place, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HJ: Two-storey extension to side and internal alterations

Flanshaw Junior and Infants School, Flanshaw Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AS: Detached, timber frame classroom building

2 Barnes Road, Castleford, WF10 5AA: Single-storey extension to side

2 Haslegrave Park, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GA: Proposed side and rear single-storey extension, including conversion of existing garage

34 Carr Gate Crescent, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QR: Demolition of existing side conservatory. Single storey wrap-around rear and side extension with pitched roof. Associated internal modifications

Custom House, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QB: Proposed change of use of the first floor from vacant offices to six apartments

14 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QH: Single-storey wrap around extension

4 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JU: Detached garage

83 Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4QX: Double-storey side extension