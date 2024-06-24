WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: New classroom building for school
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, June 10.
Drury House, 1 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PY: Fell sycamore
2 High Meadows, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TN: Construction of boundary wall/fence (retrospective)
Retail Consolidation Services, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5QL: Revoke hazardous substances consent
14 Colliers Place, South Elmsall, WF9 2FU: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5.17m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
47 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QR: Single-storey extension to rear with lantern lights,dormer to rear, single storey front extension with bay window
4 Hatfield Place, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HJ: Two-storey extension to side and internal alterations
Flanshaw Junior and Infants School, Flanshaw Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AS: Detached, timber frame classroom building
2 Barnes Road, Castleford, WF10 5AA: Single-storey extension to side
2 Haslegrave Park, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GA: Proposed side and rear single-storey extension, including conversion of existing garage
34 Carr Gate Crescent, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QR: Demolition of existing side conservatory. Single storey wrap-around rear and side extension with pitched roof. Associated internal modifications
Custom House, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QB: Proposed change of use of the first floor from vacant offices to six apartments
14 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QH: Single-storey wrap around extension
4 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JU: Detached garage
83 Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4QX: Double-storey side extension
47 Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6HE: Partial front single-storey and single storey extension to rear
