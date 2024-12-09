WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: New covered areas could be coming to Trinity
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, November 18.
Unit 4 Langthwaite Grange Ind Est, Langthwaite Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Partial demolition of Unit 4 and associated structures
15 Wingate Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6HA: Dormer extension to the existing front elevation and kitchen/dining room extension to the rear
Asda Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5EL: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
65 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DX: Demolition of existing garage and side shed to rear, and proposed replacement of double garage, proposed single storey extension to side of existing dwelling
1A Heritage Enterprise Acres, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BP: Proposed two store units (part retrospective)
39 Norwood Street, Normanton, WF6 1RB: Proposed loft conversion
19 Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PE: Single storey extension to side
10 Finkin Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NQ: Single storey side and rear extension
1 Millfield Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 4LN: Single storey extension to rear and balcony handrail alteration
2 The Ridgeway, Knottingley, WF11 0JQ: Single storey extension to side
Silkwood Farm Pub Restaurant, Mothers Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9TR: Internally and externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
30 Longwall Road, Pontefract, WF8 4SW: Single storey front extension
6 Healey Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NA: Ground floor infill extension
Wakefield Trinity, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5EY: New roof to west stand and TV gantry/studio, cladding to rear of existing and proposed covered areas and relocation of refreshments/bar kiosk under existing roofed section
87 Parkinson Close, Wakefield, WF1 4NR: Two storey extension to side with car port to ground floor and single storey extension to rear
170 Rooks Nest Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DW: Two storey extension and detached garage to rear
11 Notton Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2PA: Single storey extension to side/front
County Hall, Bond Street, Wakefield, WF1 2QW: Full replacement of internal fire and smoke detection and alarm system
Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4NZ: Cattery building
4 Lightfoot Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5AY: Single storey extension to rear and side
2A Beacon View, South Kirkby, WF9 3DA: New detached three bedroom dwelling on the side garden
Miners Institute, Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2BJ: Conversion of part of martial arts gymnasium to create four apartments and creation of new accesses, landscaping and parking area
Water tower, Gawthorpe Reservoir, Chidswell Dene, Chidswell Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9AZ: The proposed works compromise the removal of existing two antennas, three equipment cabinets and six RRUs and installation of two antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary there to development including eight ERS units and GPS module
4 and 5 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: 2m-high security fence, replacement of existing windows to front elevation and installation of new roller shutter
Land off Mill Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7NW: Residential development for four dwellings (reserved matters application for appearance, scale and landscaping)