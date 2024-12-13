WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Plan for mountain bike trail at country park

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, November 25.

27 Ridings Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3SE: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

121A Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PR: Pitched roof, two storey side extension and partial internal garage removal to provide living/dining space, utility and entrance lobby to ground floor and dressing room with ensuite to master bedroom at first floor

Stock image

Land adjacent to Unit 9, 99 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EE: Construction of industrial unit

1 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4HR: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5m, maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

Unit 1 Xscape, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Non-Illuminated aluminium sign showing the SnoZone logo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33 Greenfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0EW: Proposed two storey extension to side of existing dwelling

89 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.3m, maximum height of 3.50m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

Range Cylinders, Tadman Street, Wakefield, WF1 5QU: Conversion to community centre and prayer area

53 Falmouth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2EB: Two storey extension to rear and part side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21 Havercroft, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0QY: Loft conversion with rear dormer

32 Walton Park Street, Castleford, WF10 1BS: Single storey detached outbuilding and decking to rear (retrospective)

3 Banbury Road, Pontefract, WF8 2UF: Construction of a single storey rear extension and garage conversion to habitable room

46 Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, WF11 8PW: New hobby/garden room on existing garage footprint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Proposed new entrance porch, new rooflights to loft conversion, roof strip and reinstatement works and the blocking up of two external doors

22 Weeland Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LN: Landscaping: Layout, scale and means of access

66 Darnley Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QQ: Single storey rear extension and porch to front

5 and 5A Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TN: Demolition of existing hot food takeaway and retail building, construction of four commercial units and 10 residential flats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

132 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Single storey extension to rear, eastern side of dwelling, single storey extension to front, western side of dwelling and single storey extension to front of detached garage

Land at Buckthorne Road, Normanton: Construction of 141 dwellings and associated site infrastructure, open space and landscaping

15 Hinton Close, Pontefract, WF8 2UQ: Two storey extension to rear

53 Nunns Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5HH: Demolition of an existing conservatory and replaced with a new extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1A The Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NB: Boundary wall/gates to front (retrospective)

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, Greenhill Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LU: Replacement of main entrance gates with new vehicular gate and pedestrian access gate

215 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QR: First floor extension to side and rear

2 to 4 George-a-green Road and The Tardis, Wakefield WF2 8HN: Change of use from offices to community centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westfield Farm, Willowgarth Close, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PP: Construction of new farm access track from Willowgarth Close to include gates to new access

Fitzwilliam Country Park, Wentworth Terrace, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BZ: Construction of a mountain bike trail facility