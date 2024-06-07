Wakefield takeaway set to be converted into flat after planning permission granted
The application relates to a two-storey, end terraced, building located to the east of Duke of York Street and to the south of Edward Street.
It has previously operated at Kashar Asian Food Takeaway.
It is within a mostly residential setting, with St Austin’s Catholic Primary School located to the east of the application site and there is also a mosque located further south along Duke of York Street.
One objection has been received raising concerns that there are already problems with parking in the area, and that the proposed development would cause further issues and cause conflicts.
A Wakefield Council case officer report concluded: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable having regards to design, residential amenity, highways safety, flood risk and drainage, land stability and contamination and ecology matters.”
