Wakefield takeaway set to be converted into flat after planning permission granted

A takeaway on the edge of Wakefield city centre is set to be converted into a flat.

The application relates to a two-storey, end terraced, building located to the east of Duke of York Street and to the south of Edward Street.

It has previously operated at Kashar Asian Food Takeaway.

It is within a mostly residential setting, with St Austin’s Catholic Primary School located to the east of the application site and there is also a mosque located further south along Duke of York Street.

The takeaway at 56 Duke of York Street. Picture by Google

One objection has been received raising concerns that there are already problems with parking in the area, and that the proposed development would cause further issues and cause conflicts.