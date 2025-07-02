Wakefield tanning salon granted permission for hot food takeaway

By James Carney
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
A retrospective planning application has been approved for a tanning salon in Wakefield to add a hot food takeaway onto the building.

The plans are for 100 Alverthorpe Road. It operates as Sofra Express and serves burgers, kebabs and wraps.

A case officer report by Wakefield Council said the floor area of the hot food takeaway premises measured a 37m².

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “Given the size of the proposed unit, a retail impact assessment is not required.

"The proposal is also not considered to impact the vitality or viability of the nearest local retail centre.

"Furthermore, given the scale of the site, a sequential test will also not be required.

"The use of the proposal is considered to be acceptable within this location, given that there is another hot food takeaway premises on the opposite side of the road.

"The use of a tanning/beauty salon has already been granted permission in this location therefore the retention of such use is considered to be acceptable.”

Related topics:WakefieldWakefield Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice