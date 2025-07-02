Wakefield tanning salon granted permission for hot food takeaway
The plans are for 100 Alverthorpe Road. It operates as Sofra Express and serves burgers, kebabs and wraps.
A case officer report by Wakefield Council said the floor area of the hot food takeaway premises measured a 37m².
It said: “Given the size of the proposed unit, a retail impact assessment is not required.
"The proposal is also not considered to impact the vitality or viability of the nearest local retail centre.
"Furthermore, given the scale of the site, a sequential test will also not be required.
"The use of the proposal is considered to be acceptable within this location, given that there is another hot food takeaway premises on the opposite side of the road.
"The use of a tanning/beauty salon has already been granted permission in this location therefore the retention of such use is considered to be acceptable.”
