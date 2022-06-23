Wakefield urged to vote in today's by-election

Fifteen candidates are up for election to find the replacement for former MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who stepped down last month after being found guilty of an historic sexual assault on a boy. He was jailed for 18 months.

Labour lost the seat to the Conservatives during the 2019 general election, having been part of the so-called 'Red wall' for nearly 90 years.

The latest polls show that Labour are clear favourites to re-take the position.

Election count.

The polling stations are open until 10pm this evening, with the count taking place through the night at Thornes Park Stadium and the result expected tomorrow.