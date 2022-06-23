Wakefield urged to vote in today's by-election

Wakefield residents are being urged to go to the polls today as the by-election gets underway to name the city's new MP.

By Nick Frame
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:25 am

Fifteen candidates are up for election to find the replacement for former MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who stepped down last month after being found guilty of an historic sexual assault on a boy. He was jailed for 18 months.

Labour lost the seat to the Conservatives during the 2019 general election, having been part of the so-called 'Red wall' for nearly 90 years.

The latest polls show that Labour are clear favourites to re-take the position.

The polling stations are open until 10pm this evening, with the count taking place through the night at Thornes Park Stadium and the result expected tomorrow.

The result will be uploaded online as soon as it is announced.

