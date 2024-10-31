Wakefield’s political leaders react to Autumn Budget as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces £40bn of tax rises

Political leaders in Wakefield have given their reaction to Labour’s first Budget in 14 years.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves yesterday (Wednesday, October 30) announced £40bn of tax rises and pledged to improve public services as she delivered the first Budget by a female chancellor.

Key measures introduced by Ms Reeves include a rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chancellor also said the freeze on income tax and NI thresholds would not be extended beyond 2028.

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Wakefield Council's Conservative and Independent Group

Further changes include an increase in capital gains tax, a freeze on fuel duty, an increase in the minimum wage and the introduction of VAT on private school fees.

The NHS day-to-day budget is to increase by £22.6bn, and the investment in schools is also expected rise by £6.7bn.

The announcement was praised by Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour councillor said: “The Autumn Budget starts to meet the significant challenges our country faces.

Wakefield Council's Lib Dem group members Rachel Speak (left), group leader Pete Girt (centre) and Adele Hayes (right)

“Investing in our public services. Protecting working people. And returning to economic responsibility.

“The new government has a dire inheritance to sort out.

“It has had to make some very difficult decisions. Fourteen years of failure can’t be undone by one budget.

“But fixing the foundations creates the stable conditions we need to drive the growth that our country needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery

Coun Jeffery also welcomed additional funding for council services.

The council is facing a budget shortfall of £33m in the next financial year

The deficit for next five years is expected to be £88m.

She added: “The announcements on social care and homelessness have the potential to make a real difference.

“A record investment in our NHS will help provide the care people need and deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With thousands more appointments, more beds, and improvements to more of our hospitals.

“Increased education funding will have a big impact for our young people.

“This is just the beginning of ambitious plans for our region.

“Wakefield is ready to work closely with the new government to deliver for communities right across our district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition leader Nadeem Ahmed accused Labour of “placing a heavy burden” on working families and small businesses.

The Conservative councillor said: “Increased public sector spending may also drive up inflation, putting additional pressure on household budgets and affecting the cost of living.

“For Wakefield residents, who already face rising food and energy prices, this could be another strain on their finances.

“Wakefield’s economy, like many northern towns, relies heavily on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Labour budget proposes further taxes on businesses, which could discourage investment and expansion, ultimately costing jobs and stifling growth.

“If businesses feel the pinch from Labour’s policies, they might pass these costs onto consumers or struggle to maintain staffing levels, which would lead to higher unemployment and decreased economic resilience in the region.

“The attack on pensioners during the time of increased energy usage, attacks on bus users and attacks on businesses will leave many Wakefield residents shocked as none of these featured on any Labour manifesto.”

Peter Girt, leader of the Lib Dem group, said: “I fail to see how increasing the minimum wage and forcing employers to start paying National Insurance contributions for employees earning more than £5,000 is going to help the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My worry is that small businesses especially will not be able to afford this double whammy.

“I am concerned that we’ll see some businesses go under or that they will start shedding staff.

“Particularly those members of staff that have been employed for less than two years.

“Increasing the minimum wage will not help people if all that’s going to happen is that they lose their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not in favour of low wages, but a low wage is better than no wage at all.”

Coun Girt added: “I am not reassured that this chancellor knows what she’s doing.

“This country still hasn’t fully recovered from the mess the last Labour government left, and the Conservatives left it in an even worse state.

“The current Labour government are so out of touch with reality I dread to think what state they’re going to leave the country in.

“This budget does not fill me with confidence.”