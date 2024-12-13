The Labour Party has held a seat on Wakefield Council after winning a by-election in Featherstone.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Haslam was elected to represent the ward following the death of long-standing councillor Graham Isherwood.

Coun Haslam secured victory with just over 42 per cent of the vote (832).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat candidate Chistopher Howden came second with 548 votes, followed by Reform UK’s Waj Ali with 463.

Scott Haslam was elected to represent Featherstone on Wakefield Council

Conservative Repe Ruzvidzo received 141 votes and the Green Party’s Alexander Wood 74.

The turn out was 15.9 per cent.

The result means Labour continues to hold 56 out 63 council seats.

Royal Mail worker Coun Haslam, who is also a member of Featherstone Town Council, said: “It wasn’t a nice set of circumstances to have to call a by-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of how quickly it was called I didn’t have much time to settle in or plan.

“I was quite quickly thrown in at the deep end and had to run with it."

In 2023, Coun Isherwood was elected with 2,057 votes, 73 per cent of votes cast in the ward.

It was the second-highest margin of victory out of 23 seats contested at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Haslam said: “Clearly the result was down on previous years because it’s a by-election, as you would expect, and Labour is now in central government.

“It’s been a long-standing Labour ward but that was not something I took for granted.

“I was elected onto the town council last year so I started to build a bit of a rapport with Featherstone people in that sense.

“I have strong roots in Featherstone. I live here, my mum’s from here and my grandmother lived in Featherstone for 92 years.

“I think that resonated with people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Isherwood represented Featherstone on Wakefield Council and also served as a town councillor for more than 30 years.

Coun Haslam added: “I have some big shoes to fill. I am a size ten so that’s a good start.

“But it’s not about filling shoes for me.

“It’s about recognising what Graham has achieved in the past, in conjunction with councillors Maureen Tennant-King and Steve Vickers, and previous Labour councillors.

“It’s about standing in my own shoes and seeing what I can bring to Featherstone.”