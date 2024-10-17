I have been meeting with Arriva to demand they take steps to deliver a service we can rely on. Photo: Scott Merrylees

​Labour has now been in Government for 100 days. While it was the honour of my life to have my community put their faith in me as their Member of Parliament, the true work to change our region and our country has just begun.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Botterill MP writes: After 14 years of missteps and decline, in just four months the new government has acted quickly to deliver change in the short, medium and long term.

In delivering Martyn’s Law, which will ensure that public premises and events are better prepared for terrorist attacks and ready to respond, to ending the ban on onshore wind that left our energy prices exposed to Russian aggression, and swiftly closing the poorly handled industrial disputes that crippled our NHS and public services, we have taken steps to deliver immediate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the reforms will not deliver change overnight, but will renew our country in the long term. We have launched GB Energy, the National Wealth Fund, and our Border Security Command. In Parliament, we have introduced our Make Work Pay package to expand workers’ rights and deliver economic growth, while legislating to bring our trains and buses into community and public hands.

The need for these reforms, especially the Better Buses Bill, has been highlighted by Arriva’s recent proposal for a nearly 80-person reduction in their overall driver requirements in West Yorkshire. This follows the frequency of bus services in the Ossett and Denby Dale constituency falling by nearly a quarter since the previous government took office in 2010.

With each service requiring three drivers daily to run, Arriva’s proposal will likely see the withdrawal of ‘core corridor’ evening services, ‘marginal’ bus routes that Arriva do not deem viable and even school services.

These are basic services which have been run down, leaving children late for school and elderly residents unable to reach health appointments, and are now at threat of being scrapped altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For rural communities like ours, buses are a lifeline. While West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin is working to bring bus services under public control, the complexity of doing so means the process will be lengthy. It is crucial, therefore, that we don’t let Arriva off the hook for failing to deliver the reliable services they have promised.

I have been meeting with Arriva to demand they take steps to deliver a service we can rely on. I have also been meeting with residents to best understand the specific impact of unreliable bus services on our community. I am using these discussions to best inform my interactions with Arriva, so we can secure the bus services we deserve.

From buses to our borders to our NHS, change will not always be easy or fast, but the first steps are already being taken to rebuild our country. I was raised to talk straight, so I’ll always be honest about the difficulties we face. The challenge ahead is a long one. The previous Government beat the hope out of the country, but when I see what can be achieved in four months, I know that the change we deserve can be achieved.