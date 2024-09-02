Yvette Cooper MP: Building a better future for our kids

Here in the Five Towns local organisations have worked hard to support families through the holidays.

As the new school term starts, it’s a moment to say thank you to local groups who have been running brilliant holiday events for children. But it’s also a chance to think about how we get the best deal for our children’s future. Across the country young people have been let down for too long and it’s time for change.

Yvette Cooper MP writes: Here in the Five Towns local organisations have worked hard to support families through the holiday – from sandcastles in Castleford town centre, to dragons and dungeons at Pontefract Castle or wild adventure play at the Addy in Knottingley. I’ve been running our local Community Book Scheme again this summer too, getting out free children’s books to local events and families.

Meanwhile local teenagers have celebrated GCSE and A-Level results – a tribute to their hard work, talent and potential, and to the commitment of teachers, parents and schools.

But we know pressures on children and young people have grown in recent years, at the same time as support services have often been missing or cut back, letting young people and communities down.

It's always been tricky to go through the teenage years, but it feels much harder for Generation Alpha. We've got a mix of problems that years of Tory government have left behind or failed to solve and it’s taken a toll on our children.

Youth mental health problems have soared, yet it’s too hard to get support and waiting lists are way too long. More children are missing school, and there’s been no proper system to keep track. Young people looking for support to find a good-quality job, apprenticeship or the right careers advice have too often missed out. Antisocial behaviour has grown while neighbourhood police and youth workers have been cut. And criminal gangs now deliberately target and exploit young people to use them for things like delivering drugs, drawing them into violent crime. Knife crime has gone up, putting young lives at risk, while prevention work has been undermined.

Local groups, organisations and schools are working hard to support young people. But we need action nationally too. That’s why, as Home Secretary, I’ve been working with other newly appointed Labour Ministers to set up a national Young Futures Programme – with plans for new youth hubs, youth mentors and youth workers, community mental health support for young people and stronger prevention programmes. It is part of our plan to reduce serious violence and prevent young people being drawn into crime and antisocial behaviour, but it’s also about getting young people a better start in life. The new government is also working to bring in a new Youth Guarantee of training, apprenticeships or work support for 18-21 year olds because everyone deserves the chance to get a good start on the jobs ladder.

We won’t be able to do everything at once. it will take time to turn things round and repair some of the damage that has been done in recent years. But if we work together, nationally and locally, not just government bodies but employers, community organisations, schools and families too, we can build our children a better future.