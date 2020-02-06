Population of Wakefield district sees fastest growth since the 1990s

The Wakefield district has seen its sharpest population rise for at least 25 years, it's been revealed.

More than 4,200 people moved to the area between April 2018 and March 2019, a council report said.

New housing developments, like this one at City Fields in Wakefield, have drawn more people to the area.

It brings the Wakefield district's estimated population to just over 345,000 people.

Although the number of people living in the area has steadily climbed for years, the report said that the building of new homes had contributed to a steeper rise more recently.

It said: "The increase from the previous year (4,250 more people) is the largest in at least the last 25 years.

"The main component of this change is a continuing increase in net internal migration – more people moving to Wakefield from elsewhere in the UK than leaving - primarily due to housing growth locally.

"It is also estimated that the working-age population in the district will continue to grow, mainly driven by increases to state pension age and immigration."

The report also said that although local unemployment remains low, the average annual salary for someone living in the Wakefield district is £26,900, around £3,500 below the national average.

The health sector remains the biggest employer in the area, while a growing number of people are getting jobs in warehouses and logistics.

People living in Wakefield are also more likely to have a career in public service than other areas of West Yorkshire, it was revealed.

Local Democracy Reporting Service