Positive Covid cases have dropped across Wakefield district

In the latest data, published by Wakefield Council, the city's postitive case rate decreased from the previous week from 489.2 to 422.6 positive cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Although numbers are going down, our cases are still high, so I urge everyone to please remain cautious - think of others and stay safe by continuing to wear a face-covering in indoor public places if you can.

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly five Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are just below the national average and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more hereBoosting your winter immunity, you may be eligible for both a COVID-19 and flu vaccination, find out more hereIf you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 107 Covid-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 92 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s good to see that cases have slightly dropped this week. However, the virus is still circulating in the district so it’s important that we remain vigilant when meeting up with others.

“You can find out more about how to keep yourselves and your families safe, the vaccination programme, and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk. NHS services are also under considerable pressure, so it’s really important that we choose our health services wisely.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a Covid-19 test. To find out how to get a test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm, Wednesday November 3 and Thursday November 4.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm every day until Friday November 5.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday November 3 and Friday November 5.

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm Tuesday November 2, Thursday November 4 and Friday November 5.

Residents are also reminded to prepare for winter and the council’s new health awareness campaign will help them to do this.

Branded “Let’s Keep Life Moving This Winter,” the campaign stresses the key role the public have in helping to drive the district forward towards recovery following the pandemic and avoid disruption caused by further restrictions and pressures on the local NHS.