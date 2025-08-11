A new Post Office has opened in Pontefract in the former Nevisons Leap pub.

Post Office branches in Pontefract: New Ferrybridge Road Post Office branch opens in former Nevisons Leap pub
The branch, which has moved from its former premises at 33, Orchard Head Lane, is located at Ferrybridge Road, and offers customers longer opening hours and more parking.
The new branch is located inside a Premier convenience store in the former pub, where customers can access Post Office services via a Post Office service point at the counter.
The new branch will offer the same Post Office products and services as the former branch on Orchard Head Lane.
Ferrybridge Road Postmaster, Alex Sabanayagam, previously ran the Orchard Head Lane branch.
He said: “Customers think that the new shop and location are fantastic.
“It’s not far from where we were before, so we [are] still serving the same community, but it’s in a much better location with lots more passing trade.
“There’s so much parking in the former pub car park, that there’s always somewhere for people to park and to quickly pop in without any frustration of trying to find a parking space to buy their shopping, do banking or to post, collect or to return parcels by Royal
Mail, Parcelforce or Evri.
“It did take two years to get planning permission and to get these new premises open, but I’m really pleased with the new-look store and Post Office, and the space to really develop my retail range.”
Mark Donnelly, Post Office Chief Operating Officer, said: “Alex is a fine example of an entrepreneurial postmaster who wanted to develop his business by moving to larger premises with retail growth opportunity.
“It’s moved to a bigger premises, on a busier road and with the benefit of lots of parking.
“As they say location is key and Alex took the time to find the right location.
“The new store and Post Office look great too.”
Ferrybridge Road Post Office and the Premier store will open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 9.30pm, and Sundays between 8am and 9pm.
There are two rental flats above the store, and there a plans to create a sandwich shop and barbers in the remaining unused space.