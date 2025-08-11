A new Post Office has opened in Pontefract in the former Nevisons Leap pub.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch, which has moved from its former premises at 33, Orchard Head Lane, is located at Ferrybridge Road, and offers customers longer opening hours and more parking.

The new branch is located inside a Premier convenience store in the former pub, where customers can access Post Office services via a Post Office service point at the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new branch will offer the same Post Office products and services as the former branch on Orchard Head Lane.

Post Office Chief Operating Officer, Mark Donnelly, cuts the ribbon at the new Post Office branch.

Ferrybridge Road Postmaster, Alex Sabanayagam, previously ran the Orchard Head Lane branch.

He said: “Customers think that the new shop and location are fantastic.

“It’s not far from where we were before, so we [are] still serving the same community, but it’s in a much better location with lots more passing trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s so much parking in the former pub car park, that there’s always somewhere for people to park and to quickly pop in without any frustration of trying to find a parking space to buy their shopping, do banking or to post, collect or to return parcels by Royal

A Post Office service point is located at the counter in the Premier convenience store.

Mail, Parcelforce or Evri.

“It did take two years to get planning permission and to get these new premises open, but I’m really pleased with the new-look store and Post Office, and the space to really develop my retail range.”

Mark Donnelly, Post Office Chief Operating Officer, said: “Alex is a fine example of an entrepreneurial postmaster who wanted to develop his business by moving to larger premises with retail growth opportunity.

“It’s moved to a bigger premises, on a busier road and with the benefit of lots of parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As they say location is key and Alex took the time to find the right location.

“The new store and Post Office look great too.”

Ferrybridge Road Post Office and the Premier store will open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 9.30pm, and Sundays between 8am and 9pm.

There are two rental flats above the store, and there a plans to create a sandwich shop and barbers in the remaining unused space.