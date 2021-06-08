Power cut in Wakefield goes on for more than 18 hours after cable problem
Homes in Wakefield have been without power since yesterday evening after a cable problem.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:01 pm
The homes affected are all in the Wrenthorpe area after power went out around 6.30pm on Monday.
Northern Power Grid hoped power would be restored by around 2pm this afternoon.
Northern Power Grid said: "We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time. Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions.
"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area