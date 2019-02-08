Pupil’s £3,000 fundraising joy for Roberto

A sixth form pupil has raised thousands of pounds to help a five-year-old enjoy a holiday after he was given the all clear.

George Purves-Bennett has raised more than £3,000 for Roberto Forbes, who suffers from a rare form of cancer called Wilms’ tumour.

Raising: George completed a sky dive over the Lake District.

He hopes that the money will fund a holiday for Roberto and his mum, Amanda Brown, who was forced to leave her job to become a carer for her son.

She said: “It’s fabulous that somebody can take such initiative to help somebody.

“You don’t get that with adults really, so for a lad of his age to be so thoughtful is just amazing, it’s fantastic.

“It’s amazing what he’s done for us, especially when we’re struggling so much.”

George and Roberto first met when George’s mum Zoe, a family councillor, began working with Amanda at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

George, a pupil at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, spent time with Roberto while he was undergoing chemotherapy, and told mum Zoe that he wanted to raise money to help him out.

Zoe said: “When I met Roberto I was amazed at his wonderful outgoing personality, his curiosity about how things worked, but above all his positive and energetic outlook.

“He never stopped to think about what he was dealing with, only interested in what he could learn next or what he could have me constructing with lego or building blocks.

“I want to thank the school for the support they’ve given to a child that’s nothing to do with them.”

As well as a sky dive over the Lake District, George worked with his school to host a non-uniform day, bake sale and Christmas party.

Thanks to George’s fundraising, Roberto was able to travel on the Polar Express, and he and Amanda are hoping to take a holiday later this year.

He was given the all clear in December, and is hoping to return to school full-time by the end of the year.