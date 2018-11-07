Remembrance Day events and parades across Wakefield

Sunday November 11 marks 100 years since the end of World War One. Various events, services and parades are taking place throughout Wakefield before, during and after Armistice Day in memory of those who died at war.

Wednesday, November 7

7pm: Journey’s End, a realistic film showing the experience of the trenches during WW1, will be shown at St Austin’s Church, on Wentworth Terrace.

Thursday, November 8

7.30pm: The Angel of Passchendaele, a short film about Wakefield’s very own war heroine, Nellie Spindler, will be shown at Wakefield’s Mechanics’ Theatre, on Wood Street. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from www.wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk

Friday, November 9

7pm: The Crows of Albion will perform a selection of songs about the First World War at The Red Shed, on Vicarage Street. Entry to the gig is free, but attendees are asked to donate warm clothing, food and cash to support homelessness charities.

Sunday, November 11

10am: The Horbury remembrance day parade will meet outside The Kings Arms, on New Street. They will arrive at St Peter’s and St Leonard’s Church for an 11am remembrance service and will later continue to Horbury Working Men’s Club.

10.55am: Wakefield Cathedral will host an Act of Remembrance at the cathedral and the War Memorial. As part of the commemoration services, four ‘Tommy’ figures, six foot tall metal silhouettes designed to serve as a reminder of the millions of lives sacrificed, will make an appearance.

11am: The national two minutes silence will be held to mark Remembrance Sunday. The silence traditionally follows the playing of the Last Post, a musical call used to honour those who have been killed in war.

11am: New plaques will be unveiled at the Ossett War Memorial, bearing the names of the Ossett Fallen - 402 men and women who died in the First and Second World Wars. Children from Ossett’s 11 schools will unveil the engraved names.

3pm: The Stanley War Memorial will be rededicated after almost five years in storage. The memorial has been cleaned and regilded for the service, which will take place on the old church site at the end of Church Road.

4.30pm: In Woolley Village, an all-ages event will begin with a faith tea and will include the reading of poems, a procession and the lighting of the village’s beacon.

6pm: Bell ringers nationwide will take place in the Peal for Peace, ringing church and cathedral bells to commemorate the centenary of the end of the war. Wakefield Cathedral, St Peter’s Church, Woolley will all be taking part in the ringing.