They say several social media posts have surfaced suggesting the pets are being targeted by a culprit with an air weapon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with details is being asked to call police on 101 so the police can "start to work on collating the information".

They added: "If you have any information about who may be shooting the animals please email [email protected]"