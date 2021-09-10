Reports of exploding gas cylinders as fire crews tackle huge blaze in Dewsbury

Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away

Footage circulating on social media showed large flames coming from a building on Mill Street East, Savile Town, which was reported at about 5pm.

Residents have reported being able to see the smoke from miles away.

Mill Street East has been evacuated.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said everyone had been accounted for and urged motorists to avoid travelling through the area.

The spokesperson said: "This ia a multi-agency response, and we are working alongside West Yorkshire Police, Kirklees Council, utility companies, Environment Agency and other partners to deal with the incident."

Metro has advised of delays to bus services in the area.

Kirklees Council tweeted: "Local residents within the vicinity of the fire on Mill Street East in Dewsbury, particularly Chickenley and Earlsheaton residents, please keep doors and windows closed.

"There is no access to Mill Street East, Dewsbury at this time."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 4.49pm today (Friday, September 10) to reports of a large fire in the area of Mill Street East, Dewsbury.

"Emergency services including the police are currently at the scene

"Witnesses have reported hearing explosions – it is believed this is gas cylinders exploding.

"Mill Street East and Warren Street are closed and there is a cordon in place around the scene. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed.