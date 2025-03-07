Searches skyrocket for King Charles' new breed which has Crufts crown

There were 552 searches for Lagotto Romagnolo on the information pages of The Kennel Club’s website in the three days following the announcement about the new royal arrival – up 723 percent on the previous three days

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Searches for the curly-coated breed, the Lagotto Romagnolo, surged by 723 percent on The Kennel Club’s website, after reports that King Charles III has welcomed the breed into his family.

There were 552 searches on the Lagotto Romagnolo on the information pages of The Kennel Club’s website in the three days following the announcement about the new royal arrival – up 723 percent on the previous three days. Search for puppies within the breed on the Kennel Club’s Find a Puppy site also increased by 190 percent in the same time frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relatively unknown breed, which was recognised by The Kennel Club in 1991, had a moment in the spotlight in 2023, when Orca was crowned as winner of Crufts, which is taking place again this week until March 9. It was in the same year as being crowned Best in Show that the breed reached the height of its popularity in the UK, with 327 puppies registered.

Lagotto Romagnolo Savvy at the launch of Crufts 2025 | BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

There has been an increase in the breed’s popularity over the past five years, increasing by 57% since 2019, but numbers in this country are still relatively low, with 246 puppy births in 2024.

The Kennel Club, whose patron is King Charles III, has predicted that the King’s choice of dog is likely to significantly increase interest in the Italian truffle hunting breed – following a pattern seen with the late Queen’s favoured breed, the Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi.

The Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi famously jumped by 56% in popularity the year being welcomed into the royal fold, and peaked at 9,000 puppies in 1960, seven years after the Queen’s coronation. The numbers of the breed subsequently slumped, seeing the breed placed on the Kennel Club’s list of Vulnerable Breeds during the early 2000s, but things turned around for the Queen’s dog of choice following the airing of Netflix series, The Crown, and later after the jubilee celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Crufts is back! Meet the new faces for 2025

The Kennel Club has reminded people that whilst the Lagotto Romagnolo, and other breeds made famous by celebrities and influencers, can be fantastic family pets for some, they will not be suitable for everybody. People can meet the Lagotto Romagnolo and around 200 other breeds of dog and speak to experts, in the Discover Dogs zone of Crufts.

Bill Lambert, Kennel Club spokesperson, said: “The Lagotto Romagnolo is a wonderful breed and seems to be very well suited to His Majesty the King, who enjoys truffle hunting and an active lifestyle, which this breed is perfectly suited for.

“The striking breed, which is not numerous in this country, was crowned as winner of Crufts in 2023 and we saw its popularity reach peak levels at that time. Crufts wins generally have a limited impact on breed popularity, but in the smaller and lesser-known breeds it can raise profile and awareness.

“It is highly likely that Snuff’s arrival in the royal household will boost interest in the breed, as the late Queen’s Pembrokeshire Corgi famously peaked in popularity at key moments in the spotlight, such as after the coronation and following its moment in TV series The Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge would be owners to remember that research really is king when looking for a breed of dog – and if people want to find out more about this breed or any of the other 200 dog breeds in the UK then [at] Crufts – with its unique Discover Dogs zone - people can talk to experts and meet and greet the huge variety of breeds in this country.”

Crufts, which showcases over 200 different breeds over four days, with one ‘top dog’ crowned Best in Show, runs until March 9 at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets are available at crufts.org.uk