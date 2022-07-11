Teenage boy dies in Wakefield, police confirm

Police were called to a report concerning the safety of a youngster at 2.11pm today in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands.
Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of a male.
Formal identification has yet to be completed, but it is believed to be that of the teenager from the Wakefield area.
His family have been informed and are receiving support.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
At the moment there is no information of the boy or his address, however Water Search& Rescue have recovered his body.