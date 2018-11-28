Temporary Christmas jobs in Wakefield: Here's how to apply

There may only be four weeks to go until Christmas, but retailers are still on the hunt for extra pairs of hands to help out during the busy shopping period.

Plenty of companies in Wakefield are calling out for temporary staff, offering a great opportunity to pocket some extra cash and perhaps even land a permanent position in the future.

Here are some of the roles currently available:

Father Christmas

Great Grottos are looking for gentlemen to play the role of Father Christmas this year at Carr Gate Garden Centre.

Experience is not essential as a full training programme is provided.

Apply here indeed.co.uk

Bar Staff

To work weekend's and Christmas period at Walton Club, Wakefield.

Apply here indeed.co.uk

Temporary Customer Service Administrator

A vacancy has arisen within the Customer Service team with Card Factory. An immediate start and the position will finish at the end of January. The role will involve inputting data into cases and providing support to stores to help resolve complaints, along with general administrative work using word and excel. This vacancy is for 15 hours per week between Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm, hours can be discussed at interview stage. This role is based at our Head Office on Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate.

Apply here indeed.co.uk

Sales Assistant

Sales Assistant roles available. Looking to Cash up for Christmas? Looking for a Full time job with weekly pay? No previous experience required.

Apply here SLS Recruitment

The Body Shop

You will be will be supporting with replenishment of stock, unpacking deliveries, undertaking a high volume of transactions at the till point, queue busting, demonstrating products on the “theatre line”, but most importantly you will be providing a great customer experience and service to customers.

Apply here jobsrapido.com

General Labourer

Builders labourer wanted. Ideally previous experience labouring, hard physical work involving moving of materials and waste from building during strip out and demolition works.

Apply here indeed.co.uk

Warehouse Operative

Contact recruitment are currently looking for a dispatch and goods in operative to work for our client in the Kettlethorpe area. Working with a company that distributes some high quality clothing.

You will be working Monday - Friday 07:45 - 16:30 with over time available in the run up to Christmas.

Apply here indeed.co.uk

