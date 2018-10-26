Terror house to open its doors for Halloween - are you brave enough to enter?

A terrifying treat awaits callers at a house this Halloween as a father and son hope to raise the dead, as well as charity cash.

Matt Dixon and his dad Dave have been putting the frighteners on visitors for the past five years with their intricate set up in the back garden of Dave’s Pontefract home which attracts hundreds of youngsters and their families.

Matthew, Dave and Michelle Dixon with decorations for Hallowe'en to help raise money for Prince of Wales Hospice

Their elaborate set up at 21 Eastfield Drive uses projectors, lights, smoke machines and animatronic skeletons to make sure the evening’s entertainment is a real scream.

Matt, 29, said: “We scare the kids and they go away with loads of sweets. It’s quite a big thing that we do, at last year’s we counted over 400 people.

“We had people coming along in cars just to have a look at what we were doing.

“It takes us all year to plan this and it costs us quite a lot of money.

“Neither of us are really into Halloween, we just like entertaining and scaring people - that’s why we do it!”

The idea started when Dave decided to build a full-size working Dalek from Dr Who, before making a replica K9 also from the show.

After that the ideas snowballed and they decided to put them to good use as part of an annual Halloween fright night.

Last year the theme was spiders, with this year being voodoo.

Matt added: We raised £400 for the Prince of Wales Hospice last year with our donation buckets, hopefully we can get the same again.”

The garden will be open from around 5.30pm on October 31, with visitors simply asked to make a donation.

Meanwhile, not to be outdone, hardcore Halloween fan Carlos Gibson is once again gearing up for another night of spooky special effects at his home in Whitwood.

In recent years spooktacular light shows beamed onto the front of his Checkstone Avenue home have attracted huge crowds as well as trick or treaters.

But this year a dance troop will be strutting their stuff outside the property to some haunting tracks, including Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Ghostbusters. There will be performances at 5.30pm, 6pm and 6.30pm and hotdogs will be on sale.