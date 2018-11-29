The Original Factory Shop Normanton set to close

The Original Factory Shop's Normanton store is set to close next year.

The store, on Normanton High Street, will close after failing to come to a suitable agreement with the landlord.

A closing date has not been confirmed, but The Original Factory Shop said the store was likely to remain open until Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The store currently employs nine people. The company confirmed they were in close liaison with the staff, and that a consultation was underway.

A spokesperson for The Original Factory Shop said, “It’s a great disappointment to have been served notice on this store.

"We tried really hard to come to a suitable agreement with the landlord; especially as this is a store that has been performing well and where we are proud to play an integral part in the community.”