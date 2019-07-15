Collision causes eight miles of traffic on A1 between Pontefract and Doncaster

Motorists have been warned to expect more than eight miles of traffic on the A1 this morning.

A collision on the A1 at J38, Redhouse, near Skelbrooke has closed lane two of the northbound carriageway between Pontefract and Doncaster.

Traffic officers are on scene, and Highways England has warned of more than 30 minutes of delays.

Traffic has backed up more than eight miles to junction 35.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area where possible.

