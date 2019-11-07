Doncaster Road in Wakefield closed due to flooding

A major road in Wakefield has been closed this morning due to flooding.

The A638 Doncaster Road, between Ackworth and Upton, has now been closed to traffic and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

It's been warned that further road closues could take place throught the day.

Other roads affected by the heavy rain and flooding today include:

*Lime Pit Lane, Stanley

*Barnsley Road under the railway bridge

*Lawefield Lane (near to the park)

We'll keep updating you with information as we get it.